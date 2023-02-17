“We Won’t Be Satisfied to Get the Second Place”: Fernando Alonso About the New Aston Martin

On 13th February, the world witnessed the presentation of the newest Aston Martin model, which caused a lot of discussions among the brand’s connoisseurs and motorsport fans. According to the creators of the new AMR23, the car has gone through significant changes and is 95% different from its predecessor. Aston Martin is known to have had few successes during the last season, and it’s worth noting that the improved car is not their main trump this year.





The One Who Is Anticipated to Change F1 History Again

Last year, the famous F1 champion, Fernando Alonso, joined the Aston Martin team. The driver made his first appearance in the branded uniform at the new car presentation and, of course, this caused a lot of noise and rumours. However, the athlete doesn’t hide his intentions in becoming a champion again.

Alonso notes he’s extremely excited about the new experience and is ready to conquer the world again. In the latest interview, he mentioned that the new car looks truly fantastic, but a lot of work is still ahead.

What Did Motivate Alonso to Join the Team?

Fernando states he’s inspired by trying something new and setting higher goals. Aston Martin experienced significant changes during the last few years and its motivated team is full of energy. “This is exactly what is needed to become successful in Formula-1.”

The team had significant challenges in the 2022 season, but it seems to have overcome all difficulties and is ready for huge wins again. Of course, Alonso has great ambitions concerning returning to his champion status and waits for huge progress in 2023. And it’s not surprising he is supported by motorsports fans who are ready to see new performances.



Fans of adrenaline are also excited since they are looking forward to the moment when they can visit their favourite <a href="/https://mr.bet/" title="Mr Bet betting casino">betting casino</a> and place a bet on Fernando during Formula 1. Motorsports predictions will become even more engaging with all the recent updates!

As we have already learned from the previous competitions, he really knows how to win and will do everything to show the best performance. At the same time, the racer notes that a lot of work is still ahead, arguing that he does not count on global victories this year.

Alonso has positive prospects about future competitions, stating that the car is really amazing, but it will have to pass multiple transformations to become the monster that would win all races.

“Of course, second or fourth place is not very inspiring, but we will do our best to make the new car an excellent basis for high-profile victories in the future.” He predicts that Aston Martin will be close to the leading positions in the second part of the season since it will be tested well and improved during this time.



Well, we will follow all the updates and cheer for Alonso!