Christian Rose ARCA Menards Series Daytona BRANDT 200 Race Preview

No. 32 AM Racing Team: Driver: Christian Rose Primary Partner(s): West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Manufacturer: Ford Mustang Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London Spotter: Tony Raines Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. A613 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Final Practice Result: 13th

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Aboard: AM Racing will return to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the first of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 on deck, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Big Draft Brewing, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1 and Whitetail Smokeless.

Testing, Testing 1.2.3.: In January, Rose and AM Racing had the opportunity to work together during the annual ARCA Menards Series preseason test at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The two spent an entire day focusing on comfort and maneuverability along with speed.

The team was pleased with the results of their single-day test and opted out of partaking in the second day of ARCA Menards Series testing at the “World Center of Racing.”

Christian Rose ARCA Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s BRANDT 200 will mark Rose’s second start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous effort, the Martinsburg, WV native finished 31st after suffering a late-race mechanical issue.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In eight career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned one top-10 finish (seventh at Kansas Speedway | October 2022), while also showcasing four top-20 finishes overall.

Christian Rose Quoteboard:

On Daytona International Speedway: “I am looking forward to a strong weekend with my AM Racing team. Our No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang was fast during the test and I expect it to be even faster throughout the weekend.

“We have a planned strategy for the weekend and while we hope for it to maintain course, we will adjust accordingly if we need too. We know it’s important to come out of Daytona ahead then behind, so we just want to earn ourselves a strong finish and tackle the rest of the season.”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “There’s a lot of hype and the AM Racing team has been extremely focused to make sure we put ourselves in a position to not only be competitive but also challenge for race wins and hopefully the championship too.

“I want to win a race this season. That’s a huge goal for me and I know with the great support of our partners, my team and myself – we are going to accomplish that goal.”

Race Information:

The BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 71st consecutive ARCA season is set the following afternoon on Feb. 18 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

