Hollywood Superstar Frankie Muniz Leads ARCA Menards Series Practice at Daytona

Hollywood superstar Frankie Muniz led the way in the opening practice for Saturday’s Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway. Muniz, driving the No. 30 HairClub/Ford Performance Mustang for Rette Jones Racing, turned a lap at 49.393 seconds/182.212 miles per hour to lead the 33 cars that took time.



Muniz, who is making his professional stock car racing debut this weekend, is known for his roles in the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks. He was also the runner-up in the 2017 season of Dancing with the Stars. He will compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2023.



Connor Mosack was second in the No. 18 Mobil 1 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, and rookie Lavar Scott turned in the third fastest lap in the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet. Andy Janowiak, who finished seventh at Daytona in 2022, was fourth in the No. 73 Whelen Chevrolet, and veteran Dale Quarterley rounded out the top five.



Jack Wood, Greg Van Alst, Toni Breidinger, Gus Dean, and Amber Balcaen rounded out the top ten, with Sean Corr and Jesse Love also breaking the 181 mile per hour barrier.



Other notables include local driver Logan Misuraca, from nearby Lake Mary, Florida, in 16th, just in front of 2018 Daytona runner-up Willie Mullins. Natalie Decker, who won the General Tire Pole Award at Daytona in 2018, was 19th and NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series driver Robby Lyons, from Seminole, Florida, was 23rd.



The 40-car starting lineup will be set via General Tire Pole Qualifying on Friday starting at 1:30 pm ET. The field will be set into six groups, each of which will get four minutes on the track to set their fastest lap.