Powerball® Becomes Official Partner of NASCAR®

NASCAR announced today that Powerball, the game that has inspired the country with the chance to become a millionaire all while raising billions of dollars for good causes, has become an Official Partner of NASCAR and the “Official Lottery Game of NASCAR.”

“NASCAR and Powerball have shared in the goal of providing exhilarating excitement for decades while also giving back to the communities in which we are a part of,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Powerball creates millionaires every year, and we can’t wait to see the different winning opportunities this partnership will bring to our loyal fans throughout the country.”

To kick off the new partnership and the 2023 season, NASCAR and Powerball will create a season-long promotion that will culminate with one lottery player winning a $1 million prize in a special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. Further information and details of the promotion, as well as how to enter, will be announced at a later date.

“Powerball and NASCAR both have the extraordinary ability to create memorable moments that bring everyone together, to dream and cheer for something big,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “That’s why Powerball is proud to partner with NASCAR to bring extra excitement throughout the season, which includes awarding a $1 million prize to a player in Phoenix!”

Powerball tickets are two dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The 2023 NASCAR regular season begins on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET with The Great American Race, the 65th Annual DAYTONA 500. The race will air live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For more information on Powerball, please visit Powerball.com.

NASCAR PR