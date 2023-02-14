Unfruitful Efforts for Thomas Nepveu at Homestead Last Weekend

It was a difficult yet worthwhile weekend for Thomas Nepveu in Homestead. The young Oka native was on track for rounds 3 and 4 of the SKUSA Winter Series, a major championship that attracts some of the best drivers in America.

Thomas competed in the X30 Senior class over the course of two busy days with the support of Kart Republic. "We had a great kart all weekend," said Thomas. "However, we were a little short on speed in Saturday's race. We spent all day fighting within the top 10 and ended up finishing 10th overall in the final.”

Sunday started off on a better note, as Thomas established himself in 7th place in the pre-final. "We were faster in the final on Sunday, but we got caught up in a crash with two laps to go as I was fighting for 5th place."

Unfortunately, it was a missed opportunity for Thomas, but nevertheless it was still a good weekend overall for Kart Republic, "I think we made some good adjustments and saw solid progress on track. It may not have been our weekend in terms of results but I'm still taking away the positives."

Thomas Nepveu PR