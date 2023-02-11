Unser, Future Star Racing Part Ways

Al Unser, Jr. and Mark McAlister announced today that Unser has resigned from the team on entirely amicable terms. Unser decided to focus on promotional opportunities with his book, "A Checkered Past." Among his plans is an audiobook version of his successful book, released in late 2021. He will continue with his responsibilities with Vintage Indy and additional projects.

“Al has been an invaluable asset to our company,” said Future Star Owner and President McAlister. “He has brought us to a top caliber level, allowing us to win races and regularly putting our drivers on podiums. This success gives me complete confidence we can sustain that level of performance. We wish Al all the best fortune with his book promotional efforts."

McAlister established Future Star Racing in the spring of 2021, with Unser joining at the same time. Since then, they have enjoyed a great deal of success across several ladder series, including USF2000, FRA, and F4. The team has scored three wins and an additional six podium finishes. Notable drivers racing with Future Star include Trans Am Champion Ernie Francis Jr., Mac Clark and Andre Castro.

"I am so grateful to Mark and the entire Future Star Team for two years of very satisfying and rewarding experiences," said Unser. "It became obvious that I could not pursue the promotional work I wanted to do and still meet my obligations at Future Star. We will soon launch the audiobook, and I have other plans, but it would be premature to announce them today."

