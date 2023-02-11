Saturday, Feb 11

Polaris and Troy Lee Designs Unveil Limited Edition RZR Pro R and RZR 200 Models

Racing News
Polaris Off Road and iconic motocross and mountain bike brand Troy Lee Designs (TLD) have come together once again to unleash two new limited-edition offerings – the 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition and matching RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition. This Polaris-TLD collaboration leverages the powerful influence of two industry leaders, combing the legendary artistry of Troy Lee with the performance-engineering prowess of Polaris. 

 

Starting at $44,999 MSRP, the 2023 RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition will be available in both two-and four-seat configurations with approximately 1,000 units of each model available worldwide. Featuring custom Troy Lee Designs styling and graphics, factory installed RIDE COMMAND+, Rockford Fosgate® Stage 5 audio system, Pro Armor tires, and a RIGID light bar, this RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition combines artistic vision with the power, strength and control of the most revolutionary side-by-side on the market.

 

Designed to empower the next generation of youth riders, the RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition combines the same race-inspired styling, with kid-friendly performance and industry-leading safety features. At $7,499 MSRP, this vehicle includes a 180cc EFI engine, helmet-aware technology, pin code start, digital speed limiting and geofencing. 

 

