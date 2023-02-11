Mercedes Flexes Early Muscle in 2023 GT Classes

The Rolex 24 win was the second for Engel and first for Juncadella, Gounon and MacNeil – the latter announcing before the event that this would be his final race. “A hell of a way to end my IMSA career,” an emotional MacNeil said. In GTD, meanwhile, Team Korthoff started second on the grid and quickly asserted itself as a car to beat. Co-drivers Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch and Maximilian Goetz led 227 laps until a front wheel bearing faltered in the 18th hour, sending the No. 32 to the garage for repairs. The car returned to finish but 20 laps down in 15th place. Do You Believe in Miracles? Almost for Winward Racing The fact that Winward Racing was even in the race was a miracle, following a heavy crash in practice two days before the green flag that destroyed the chassis and sent driver Lucas Auer to the hospital with fractured lumbar vertebrae. It sent things into a whirlwind of emotion and action, according to team co-owner and co-driver Russell Ward. After rushing to the hospital to check on Auer’s status, Ward and the team arranged for three crewmembers to fly back to Winward’s base near Houston, load the spare chassis into a trailer and truck it to Daytona overnight. While that was happening, crew still at Daytona tore down the crashed car to salvage as many useful parts as possible. The spare chassis – which won last year at Road America and VIRginia International Raceway but hadn’t been on track since a crash in the season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – arrived at Daytona International Speedway at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, less than 24 hours from when it had to pass safety inspection in order to race on Saturday. The Winward crew toiled feverishly from the moment the car arrived until around 4 a.m. Saturday – nearly 17 hours in all – to assemble the race car. They received a physical and emotional lift when members of the Iron Lynx crew stopped by to help. Competitors on the track, yes; but friends within the paddock too. “It was awesome to see the Iron Lynx guys coming,” Ward said. “We got a message from their team manager saying, ‘Hey, my guys are coming over there’ – their idea – and they stayed quite late into the night. “We were able to get probably about three hours of sleep and then back there at 8:30 in the morning so that we could make tech and safety inspection. That's how tight it was.” Ward was the opening driver, but without a chance to turn even an installation lap, the initial plan was to pit following the formation laps just to make sure everything was operating properly.