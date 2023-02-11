TMT Racing Announces Conor Daly to Attempt to Qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 and Race Up to Six Additional NASCAR Races

In addition to his full NTT IndyCar Series schedule, Daly will vie for one of four non-guaranteed ("open") spots available in the 40-car field. So far, five other talented drivers and teams have announced their intention to enter as open cars, including 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmy Johnson, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and his thrill-seeking friend, Travis Pastrana.

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race. Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field," stated Floyd Mayweather. "Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”

In addition to the 500, Daly will race up to six NASCAR races with Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Racing (+ sponsorship with BITNILE.com).

The Daytona 500, also known as "The Great American Race," is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.