Thad Moffitt Ready For 2023 Race Season. Ready for All Opportunities

Coming off a successful test session at the Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, Thad Moffitt is eager to get back behind the wheel and start his 2023 race season. Moffitt recently completed his first test session with his TeamSLR team in the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro in preparation for his season in the Trans Am TA2 class.

 

Competing in his first season in the Trans Am Series, Moffitt continues his climb to the top of professional motorsports. This will be the 22-year-old’s first full season competing for a championship. Incredibly, Moffit finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021 after running only 16 of the 20 events. In 2022, Moffit returned to the series for one race and finished fourth at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he finished 18th.

 

Heading into 2023, Moffitt is focused and determined to grow his racing resume.

 

“I’m ready to start this race season more than any other,” said Moffitt. “My focus is racing for the Trans Am TA2 class championship with Team SLR and for Safety-Kleen. This is a very competitive series, and I learned a lot at our first test. I know it will give me a ton of road course experience and make me a better driver. I just want to learn as much as possible and it is my focus this year.

 

“I also want to keep to my stock car and NASCAR roots, too. Right now, that means we’re looking at other opportunities that do not interfere with our Trans Am program. I want to look at ARCA or NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series options. We’re always talking to different people about what’s possible and we want people to know that I’m still ready to race in those series this year, too.

 

Moffitt will make his Trans Am debut when the 2023 season begins on February 23-26.

