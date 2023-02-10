Natalie Decker Adding Color to Daytona’s 75th Anniversary With Rebellious Hair Color Partner Splat in the Arca Menards Series 

Natalie Decker’s fans have been anxiously waiting for a 2023 announcement and they most definitely showed their support Wednesday when Decker announced joining forces with Emerling-Gase Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY and ARCA Menards Season. Natalie excitedly explains, “Our team has been working so hard in the off season to bring partners to the NASCAR tracks and I am so pumped to have Splat Hair color at Daytona! Look for me in a fun, rebellious hair color. Hopefully my family and crew will join me in coloring their hair too for Daytona’s race!” Splat Hair color can be purchased at your local CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, online and many more locations.

Decker will be in Emerling-Gase Motorsports ARCA Menards Series no. 53 SPLAT Ford on February 18th 1:30 EST live on FS1. Patrick Emerling (co-owner of Emerling-Gase Motorsports) states, “Natalie is a great addition to our team, I remember back when she was a teenager competing in her super late at New Smyrna Speedweeks and I was racing Modifieds; she showed great talent. Needless to say, that’s why she’s here in our ARCA car at Daytona and a part of our NASCAR XFINITY Series team.”

Decker looks forward to more opportunities with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in the NASCAR XFINITY and ARCA Menard Series for the 2023 season.

Natalie Decker PR