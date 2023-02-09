DIRTcar Nationals Officials Adjust Friday and Saturday Schedules

After consulting with Precision Weather Service expert Wayne Mahar about potential weather rolling into Volusia Speedway Park on Saturday, Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals officials have decided to adjust the weekend schedule to ensure drivers and fans get the most out of Friday’s racing, whether Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and DIRTcar UMP Modified finale is a go or not.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars schedule will remain as planned, but the purse will even out to $16K-to-win each night rather than the original $12K/$20K split.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will flip their Friday/Saturday schedules, closing Friday’s event with the highly anticipated Gator Championship, and moving the final 6-Feature schedule to Saturday.

“The change is just a precaution,” explained World Racing Group Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann. “We’re just looking out for our drivers and eliminating the risk of them walking away without their big payday. We have a lot of drivers who traveled long distances to be here, and we want to make sure they get their full experience despite what Mother Nature may or may not have in store.”

Tonight, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series kicks off its season at Volusia Speedway Park, joining the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds for the next three days. Get tickets, or watch live on DIRTVision. Next week, the DIRTcar Late Models and USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars open the week before the Super DIRTcar Series and World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models take the field.

DIRTcar Series PR