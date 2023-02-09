Thomas Nepveu to Seek Podium Finish at Homestead This Weekend

Thomas Nepveu will be back on track at the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex this weekend for the second SKUSA Winter Series event.

Like in January, the Oka native will return with Kart Republic in the X30 Senior class. If the first weekend didn't go as well as hoped, the driver of the #324 kart is eager to get back in the Top 5 in rounds 3 and 4.

"During the last event, we made some good changes which allowed us to finish in 4th place during the Final on Sunday," explains Thomas. Indeed, he went from 16th to 4th place thanks to a fast and perfect kart.

"We did some testing today, so we have more track time than at the last event," said Nepveu. "Also, the setup was perfect in the final back in January, so I hope to repeat the Top five in each session and climb on the podium."

He concludes by saying, "the talent of drivers on track is remarkable; racing here sharpens my senses for the rest of the season. I will never stop saying it; karting is the best discipline to stay in shape!"

Click here to follow the action live: https://www.youtube.com/c/KartChaser

X30 Sr. Class Schedule

Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15

|Warm-up: 8:56am | Qualifying: 10:50am | Pre-Final: 1:20pm | Final: 4:30pm

Thomas Nepveu PR