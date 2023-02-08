Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship Adds $10K for 2023 Season’s Best

The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship returns for 2023 with a $10,000 reward going to the driver who accrues the most combined points throughout the USAC National season.

The honor encompasses attaining points throughout each and every points paying USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget series event during the 2023 campaign.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has punctuated his season by earning the USAC National Drivers Championship in each of the past two seasons. In 2022, he collected a total of 4,991 combined points between the three USAC National series, most of any driver.

The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship celebrates its 25th consecutive year in 2023. Previous champions include many of the greatest names in USAC’s illustrious history, including four drivers who’ve won the award on at least three different occasions.

Tracy Hines has won the award more times than anybody else, on four occasions in 2000, 2008, 2013 and 2014. Last year, Grant (2017-21-22) became the fourth driver to win the honor on three different occasions, joining Hines, J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003) and Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012).

The new Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Champion will be honored at USAC’s Night of Champions in December of 2023.

=======================

MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:

1999: Dave Darland

2000: Tracy Hines

2001: J.J. Yeley

2002: J.J. Yeley

2003: J.J. Yeley

2004: Jay Drake

2005: Josh Wise

2006: Josh Wise

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Cole Whitt

2010: Bryan Clauson

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Bryan Clauson

2013: Tracy Hines

2014: Tracy Hines

2015: Dave Darland

2016: Brady Bacon

2017: Justin Grant

2018: Tyler Courtney

2019: Tyler Courtney

2020: Chris Windom

2021: Justin Grant

2022: Justin Grant

