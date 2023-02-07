FloRacing becomes official streaming partner of CARS Tour

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is now formally a part of FloRacing’s burgeoning motorsports platform. For the 2023 season, all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal of providing broader coverage for underserved sports. As FloSports grew during the 2010s, motorsports became a central focus for the company, particularly when it came to grassroots racing. In 2019, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt.com before purchasing Speed Shift TV the following year, acquiring over 400 races in the process.



CARS Tour founder Jack McNelly knew that 2023 was a perfect time to partner up with FloRacing and utilize all their resources following an offseason of momentous change that included a new ownership group for the series consisting of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks. McNelly said FloRacing displays immense professionalism when it comes to highlighting the overall appeal of short track racing. He is confident FloRacing will do the same with the CARS Tour and showcase the passion that has been prevalent in the series since day one.



“We are excited to work with FloRacing this season,” McNelly said. “We feel this series has been elevated to a new level and it deserves more visibility, which is what Flo brings with their extensive audience capturing the best asphalt late model racing in the country.”



Multi-year deals with NASCAR, United States Auto Club (USAC), Tony Stewart’s Eldora and All Star Circuit of Champions, the Chili Bowl, MAVTV and NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson, amongst others, have cemented FloRacing as an essential destination for motorsports fans.



Partnering with NASCAR only bolstered the company’s mission to amplify grassroots racing, as FloRacing currently provides live broadcasts for all three ARCA divisions, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.



Michael Rigsby, who serves as the vice president of motorsports through FloRacing’s parent company FloSports, said it’s imperative for short track racing to receive as much coverage as possible and is looking forward to introducing the exhilarating action of the CARS Tour to a larger audience.



“Last year we partnered with NASCAR Roots to really step up our short track pavement offering, and now we’ve taken another step by bringing the CARS Tour to the FloRacing airwaves,” Rigsby said. “From our perspective, the CARS Tour is the premier pavement late model touring series in the country, and we plan to build a robust production and content strategy around this partnership. We are beyond excited to work with the CARS Tour and help grow the sport further.”



Many drivers in the CARS Tour have already received recognition through FloRacing broadcasts, as the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, which culminates in the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, always has healthy representation from the LMSC division.



The first chapter of the CARS Tour’s relationship with FloRacing will commence on March 11 when both divisions travel to Lucama, North Carolina for the season-opener at Southern National Motorsports Park.

For more information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Pro Late Model Tour, visit www.carsracingtour.com.

CARS Tour PR