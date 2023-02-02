BMR Announces 2023 ARCA Menards Series West Driver Lineup

Bill McAnally Racing (BMR) announced today that the team has solidified its driver lineup for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West season, which will be led by Las Vegas, Nev. native Tanner Reif. The 17-year-old and two-time race winner in 2022 will drive the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS full-time to pursue BMR’s 12th championship. Cole Moore, who earned his first-career victory at All-American Speedway last season, returns to BMR for a partial schedule and will share the seat of the No. 19 Chevrolet SS with along La Center, Washington’s Eric Johnson Jr.

Reif delivered an impressive rookie campaign in 2022 by earning two victories at Irwindale Speedway and Evergreen Speedway en route to a runner up finish in the championship standings. The sophomore driver is positioned to build on his rookie season and extend BMR’s mark of 107 wins and 11 titles on the tour.

“This is such a great opportunity for me to join BMR and the NAPA Auto Care team,” Reif said. “BMR has been the standard in the West Series for so many years, so to have this chance to join the team is exciting. Last season was great to get a couple wins and compete for a championship, and I know the potential is there to accomplish more this year.”

“We’re excited to have Tanner join the NAPA Auto Care team after the season he put together last year and showing his talent,” team owner Bill McAnally said. “We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great young drivers be a part of our team in the ARCA Menards Series West that graduated on to the NASCAR national series, and I think Tanner has what it takes to compete for a championship this year and be a threat to win each week.”

Moore finished the 2022 campaign third in the drivers’ championship standings thanks to a victory and an average finish of 7.1, which was tied for third-best in the series. He’ll chase an owners’ points championship along with Johnson Jr., a late model racer who served as a mechanic and spotter for the BMR team last season.

“I’m excited to have Cole return after winning at Roseville last fall and provide an opportunity for Eric to get experience. Both of them are going to make a great combination to go after the owners’ points championship and hopefully this gives them a chance to continue their development together throughout the season.”

The ARCA Menards Series West tour will kick off on Friday, March 10th at Phoenix Raceway. Stay connected with the BMR team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmr_nascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.