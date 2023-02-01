Max Price Signs Full-Time Ride with E33 Motorsports for the 2023 Carolina Pro Late Model Series Season

Max Price, the 2021 Hickory Motor Speedway Limited Late Model Champion, has signed with E33 Motorsports to compete full-time in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series for the 2023 season. Price will pilot the No. 1 Chevrolet with the familiar colors of Blue Moose Technology Group, Circle Track Warehouse and Schaffer's Oil on board as sponsors.



Max Price commented, "I'm ready for the challenge of racing with a championship caliber team in the 2023 Carolina Pro Late Model Series season. I'm excited to race for such a good group of guys, who already feel like family to me."



Price, the Holt, Michigan native, has accumulated a pretty impressive resume over the past couple years. In addition claiming the Hickory Motor Speedway Limited Late Model Championship in 2021, the 20-year-old was crowned the Hickory Big 10 Champion, and the 2020 Hickory Speedway Rookie of the Year.



"We are so excited to have Max join the E33 Motorsports family for the 2023 Season," said Team Owner JR Courage. "Max had a great run in the limited late models at Hickory Motor Speedway over the past few years, and it didn't go unnoticed. We look forward to having him carry on his winning ways as we chase another championship in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series for a second year in a row."



The Carolina Pro Late Model Series season opener kicks off March 4, 2023 at Hickory Motor Speedway. For more information on E33 Motorsports, follow along on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

E33 Motorsports PR