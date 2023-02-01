Wednesday, Feb 01

Denny Hamlin to Race in SRX Opener at Stafford

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Denny Hamlin will race in the first race of the 2023 SRX Season. Hamlin, a 3-time Daytona 500 Champion and current driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, will make his SRX debut, joining the field on July 13th at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Stafford Springs (CT).

“I am absolutely fired up to join the SRX season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway,” said Hamlin. “That track has so much history, to finally get to race there will be a bucket list item for me. It’s been fun watching SRX grow over the past two years, and it’s an honor they asked me to join them.”

Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of SRX said: “When I reached out to Denny, and he responded in such a positive manner, it helped me validate why ESPN and the return of Thursday Night Thunder was such a great move for SRX. The model allows us to secure his caliber of talent – and he can flat out drive. We’re thrilled to have him and love his enthusiasm to be a part of the field.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date

  

Track

  

Time

  

Network

  

Thursday, July 13

  

Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, July 20

  

Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, July 27

  

Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 3

  

Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 10

  

Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

  

Thursday, Aug. 17

  

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

  

9 p.m.

  

ESPN

