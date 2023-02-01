Western Midget Racing Opens New Era With Southwest Region Debut This Saturday at Adobe Mountain

The new Southwest Region of Western Midget Racing fires off for its inaugural championship chase on Saturday night from the Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The one-fifth mile dirt track hosts its first of seven appearances for WMR in 2023, part of a 13-race slate for the drivers in the Southwest championship.

NOW600 Winged Outlaw Micro Sprints, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints will also be competing. Pit passes are $40 for adults and any participant, $15 for ages 5-12, and free for ages four and under. Grandstand tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids and ages four and under are free. Pit gates open at noon with a 4pm Drivers Meeting. Hot laps are at 4:30pm followed by heat races and main events. All the action can be seen live on Dirt2Media.TV as well.

Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown claimed the 2022 Adobe Mountain track championship and looks to continue his winning ways in the SW Region action. The driver of the No. 29 Ripper Chassis will have numerous contenders to fend off. Surprise, Ariz.’s Drake Edwards ended the season on a high note by claiming the $1800 prize at the Tribute to Billy Shuman. He was chased across the line by the fearless rookie Chloe High of Buckeye, Ariz. The 18-year-old High will debut a new Boss Chassis No. 3AZ entry in Saturday’s season opener. Fellow 18-year-old Dale Eliason, Jr. of Peoria will also be competing in the No. 43 Boss Chassis.

Nathan High ended the year with two wins and two fourth place finishes over the final four Adobe Mountain races. He will join a fleet of Copper State drivers gearing up for the 2023 season such as Tempe’s Chase Ferris, Phoenix’s J.R. Wood, Surprise’s Kyle Huttenhow, and many more.

The Nevada contingent has grown as well with Las Vegas’s Kyle Hawse being joined by 22-year-old Racin Silva of Henderson, Nev. this season.

In addition to seven rounds at Adobe Mountain Speedway, the Western Midget Racing Southwest Region competes twice at Mohave Valley Raceway in Arizona as well this season. Four combined California and Southwest region races will commence at Ventura Raceway in what should be a highlight of the season.

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

(National races pay both SW & CA points)

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway (SW)

3.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway (SW)

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway (SW)

3.31 Ocean Speedway (CA)

4.1 Marysville Raceway (CA)

4.8 Adobe Mountain Speedway (SW)

4.29 Ventura Raceway (National)

5.6 Adobe Mountain Speedway (SW)

5.12 Ocean Speedway (CA)

5.13 Petaluma Speedway (CA)

6.9 Ocean Speedway (CA)

6.10 Petaluma Speedway (CA)

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* (National)

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* (CA)

7.28 Ocean Speedway (CA)

7.29 Antioch Speedway (CA)

8.11 Ocean Speedway (CA)

8.12 Marysville Raceway (CA)

8.26 Ventura Raceway (National)

9.16 Adobe Mountain Speedway (SW)

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway (SW)

10.21 Ventura Raceway (National)

11.10 & 11 Adobe Mountain Speedway *Tribute to Billy Shuman* (SW)

WMR PR