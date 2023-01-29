Cadillac Racing leading after 16 hours

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-LMDh, running in the lead pack, sustained left-rear suspension damage after contact with a GTD car. Quick work by the crew in the garage returned the hybrid car to the track with Jack Aitken taking over the seat from Pipo Derani.

All three Cadillac V-LMDh race cars have led laps in the twice-around-the-clock race. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener is also the debut of the electrified Cadillac entries in the rejuvenated Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class.

The race is being broadcast on NBC and its associated channels (all times EST):

Today – USA Network, 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

NBC, 12-2 p.m.

Flag-to-flag streaming on Peacock Plus and IMSA.com.