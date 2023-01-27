McAleer Begins Daytona Win Defense with Pole-Winning Run

Stevan McAleer began defense of his 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge win at Daytona International Speedway in fine form Thursday, capturing the pole position for Friday’s BMW M Endurance Challenge that starts the 2023 season.

McAleer, driving the No. 28 RS1 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport that he shares with Eric Filgueiras, turned the best lap in the Grand Sport (GS) qualifying session of 1 minute, 52.157 seconds (114.268 mph) to secure the Motul Pole Award. It was the Scotsman’s second career pole and first since 2014 in the Street Tuner class.

McAleer will lead a field of 46 cars to the green flag (32 in GS and 14 in Touring Car) in the four-hour race. Starting alongside on the front row will be the No. 59 KohR Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4, following an impressive qualifying run by 16-year-old Luca Mars that came up just 0.038 seconds short of McAleer. NASCAR star Zane Smith – the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champion – qualified third in the No. 42 Ford Mustang GT4 he will co-drive with NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton.

“The four-hour race, there’s obviously a lot can happen,’’ said McAleer, a 10-time Michelin Pilot Challenge race winner who insists there are 10-12 cars with a legitimate shot to win. “It’s nice to be at the point end of the field. We won this race last year and our goal is to capitalize and get a good result tomorrow.”