Inaugural Event Schedule Released for ASA STARS National at Five Flags

The event schedule for the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL, has been released. Officials made the announcement today regarding the event structure for the 200-lap Pavement Super Late Model contest on Saturday, March 11, 2023, which is also part of the ASA Southern Super Series.

Tickets for the event are available online by visiting https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

"I have vivid memories of being in the pits at Montgomery Motor Speedway in 1981 for the inaugural All Pro Series race. There was something really special about that night,” said Tim Bryant, Promoter of Five Flags Speedway. “On March 11th, I think we're going to bring back that same feeling. This could be a monumental event for short track racing and we're humbled that Five Flags Speedway was selected to host it."

Saturday’s kickoff to the ASA STARS National Tour will include practice, qualifying and the main event. The Pavement Super Late Models will also be joined by the Five Flags Speedway’s Outlaw division on the racing card.

The event also includes available practice sessions for teams on Friday, March 10 while the track holds competition for two local divisions, the Pure Stock and Sportsman classes. Scheduled tech times are also open to teams on Friday by appointment only.

INAUGURAL ASA STARS NATIONAL TOUR EVENT SCHEDULE Five Flags Speedway - Pensacola, FL 3/10/2023 (Central Time Listed) TIME DESCRIPTION 1:00 PM Registration & Pit Gates Open 2:00 PM ASA STARS National Crew Chief Meeting Qualifying / Tire Draw 2:30 PM ASA STARS National Tech (By Appointment) 3:30 PM Grandstands Open 3:45 PM ASA STARS National Tech Ends 4:00 PM Practice - ASA STARS National (60 minutes) 5:00 PM Practice Ends - ASA STARS National Local Drivers Meeting 5:15 PM ASA STARS National Tech By Appointment 5:30 PM Practice - Pure Stock & Sportsman 6:45 PM ASA STARS National Tech Ends 7:00 PM Practice - ASA STARS National (30 minutes) 7:45 PM Pre-Race Ceremonies 8:00 PM Pure Stock Feature Sportsman Feature 3/11/2023 (Central Time Listed) TIME DESCRIPTION 11:00 AM Registration & Pit Gates Open 12:00 PM Grandstands & Ticket Office Open Driver/Crew Chief/Spotter Meeting (Mandatory) 1:00 PM Practice - ASA STARS National (60 minutes) 1:25 PM 10-Minute Break in Practice 2:00 PM Outlaw Drivers Meeting 2:30 PM Qualifying Tech - ASA STARS National Practice - Outlaw 3:30 PM Group Qualifying Session - Outlaw (15 minutes) 4:00 PM Qualifying - ASA STARS National Tour 5:00 PM Outlaw Feature 5:45 PM ASA STARS National Tour Cars to Grid (Frontstretch) 6:00 PM Autograph Session - ASA STARS National Tour 7:00 PM Pre-Race Ceremonies 7:30 PM ASA STARS National Tour Feature - 200 Laps

All DRIVERS are required to have an ASA License, and cannot participate in any on- track activity until an ASA driver license is fully executed.

Team owners who wish to participate in the 2023 and 2024 “Winners Circle” program will also need to purchase an ASA Car Owner License. Eligibility for point fund monies and contingency awards also require car owners to be fully licensed.

Applications for teams are now available to download at www.asastarsnationaltour.com. Those forms are available via a PDF document. Teams will be required to complete the form and return as instructed on the application.

The ASA STARS National Tour on March 11, 2023 will open the 10-race, six-state tour.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.asastarsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS National Tour

The ASA STARS National Tour will debut in 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced in October, many of the best drivers in America are expected to compete in the 10-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund. The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.

The national series is made up of three races from each of the regional pavement Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner; the ASA CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.

A Winner’s Circle program will also be part of the ASA National Tour for licensed drivers/teams with perfect attendance. The program details will be announced at a later date, but it will be in the same vein as ASA utilized in its heyday.

Track Enterprises, a Racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, will operate the ASA STARS National Tour. It announced the acquisition of the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series which set the table for the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour.

