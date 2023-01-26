USAC Announces Rule Updates for 2023 Season

USAC has announced a number of rule updates and enforcements to be implemented beginning with the 2023 season for USAC’s Silver Crown National Championship, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

Rule updates were discussed and voted upon by USAC competitors during the annual competition meetings held on December 12, 2022, at USAC headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind.

===================

ALL SERIES RULE UPDATES

SAFETY EQUIPMENT: 317.M (SPRINT), 417.M (MIDGET) & 222.I (SILVER CROWN)

RULE: On Board Fire Systems - It is strongly recommended that each car have built-in operable fire extinguishing equipment with a minimum content of five (5) pounds located inside the car and within the wheelbase. On board fire systems should meet SFI Specification 17.1. This will be evaluated for future mandate.

NEW FOR 2023: Fire suppression systems are highly recommended for all competitors in all divisions. The systems will be analyzed throughout the season and may be a possible requirement in the future.

REPOSITIONING: 1310.D (SPRINT), 1410.D (MIDGET) & 1211.C (SILVER CROWN)

RULE: A car determined to have jumped the initial start will be immediately penalized one row for the subsequent start. Third-place starter will cross to outside front-row.

NEW FOR 2023: Previously, an initial start that was called back due to a “jumped” start resulted in a yellow flag and a complete restart in the same order. Now, a car determined to have jumped the initial start will be immediately penalized.

BACKUP CARS: 1311 (SPRINT), 1411 (MIDGET), 1209 (SILVER CROWN)

RULE: Teams may use a backup car any time between qualifying and the start of the A-Main. The use of a backup car must be approved by the technical director. If a backup car is introduced before qualifications and makes original drawn position in qualifying order, there is no penalty. If qualification spot is missed or a qualifying lap is still available, one lap can be taken at the end of the line and cannot start in top 50% of feature field. Same penalty applies for backup car attempting to qualify on time but without having transferred transponder to correct car.

NEW FOR 2023: The “cannot start in top 50% of feature field” penalty will now also be applied for any backup car attempting to qualify on time but without having transferred their transponder to the correct car.

===================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RULE UPDATES

CAR CONSTRUCTION & BODY: 303.K

RULE: Left-side cockpit panels may be 36 inches high as measured from the bottom of main frame tube at the engine plate and projected rearward 21 inches. Left-side opening must be at least 10 inches vertically at its narrowest point, and at least 20 inches horizontally.

NEW FOR 2023: Left side cockpit panel size has increased from 34 inches high to 36 inches high. Now, the left-side opening must be at least 10 inches vertically at its narrowest point, and at least 20 inches horizontally.

TIRES: 309.A

RULE: Hoosier 105/16-15 Medium and 105/18 HARD are the only approved right rear tires in National competition. At the introduction of new Medium tires, a burn off period for existing inventory will be determined.

NEW FOR 2023: At the introduction of new Medium tires, a burn off period for existing inventory will be determined.

TIRES: 309.B

RULE: Burn off period for existing left-rear tire inventory will be determined; SC12 will become only permitted left-rear tire. Front tires must be Hoosier.

NEW FOR 2023: SC12 will become only permitted left-rear tire. Front tires must be Hoosier rather than all four corners.

===================

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RULE UPDATES

CAR CONSTRUCTION & BODY: 403.M

RULE: Left side cockpit body panels may be a maximum of (34) inches high as measured from the bottom frame tube. Opening must be at least ten inches vertically and 20 inches horizontally, and not distract drivers vision determined by chief steward.

NEW FOR 2023: The maximum height of left side cockpit body panels has been decreased from 36 inches to 34 inches high as measured from the bottom frame tube. The opening must now be 10 inches vertically and 20 inches horizontally rather than 150 square inches.

TIRES: 410.D

RULE: New D. National Midget Tires (LF- D12, D15) (RF-D12, D15, D20) (LR-D12, D20) (RR-SP3 only). SP2 right-rear tires will be permitted through May 31, 2023. Right-rear tire will be stamped to be run during qualifications, heat race, and feature. Changing tire will result in being put to the tail of feature. If a tire is punctured, it must be verified by series official and replaced with a used tire.

NEW FOR 2023: SP3 only on right rear. However, SP2 right rear tires will be permitted through May 31, 2023. Right-rear tire will be stamped to be run during qualifications, heat race, and feature. Changing tire will result in being put to the tail of feature. If a tire is punctured, it must be verified by series official and replaced with a used tire.

===================

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RULE UPDATES

CAR CONSTRUCTION & BODY: 203.M

RULE: Left-side cockpit panels may be (36) inches high, measured from top side of lower frame rail. Opening must be at least 12 inches vertically and 25 inches horizontally.

NEW FOR 2023: Left side cockpit panel size has increased from 30 inches high to 36 inches high, measured from the top side of the lower frame rail at the engine plate. Openings must now be at least 12 inches vertically and 25 inches horizontally.

STEERING & SUSPENSION: 207.H

RULE: Kingpin tethers are mandatory & must be SFI approved.

NEW FOR 2023: The addition of Kingpin tethers is now mandatory.

RED FLAG PROCEDURE: 1208.D

RULE: Once the entire field is refired after a red flag, yellow flag laps can again be counted.

NEW FOR 2023: Previous, after a red flag, laps weren’t counted until after the green flag was displayed.

RESTARTS: 1212

RULE: All restarts will be single-file, nose-to-tail with no passing before the designated point on the track. Lapped cars will be moved to the rear in running order, with any pitted car returning behind them. The first car in running order that has been lapped will receive one lap back, as long as the car has not pitted or was involved in caution.

NEW FOR 2023: Lapped cars will be moved to the rear in running order, with any pitted car returning behind them. The first car in running order that has been lapped will receive one lap back, as long as the car has not pitted or was involved in caution.

