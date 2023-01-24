Busy Late Model Schedule Announced for Virginia’s Conner Jones

On the heels of announcing a 12-race campaign in ARCA competition with Venturini Motorsports, 16-year-old Conner Jones of Fredericksburg, VA has confirmed a busy season of Late Model racing which includes 10 races in the CARS Tour, the New Smyrna Speedweeks, and marquee LMSC and SLM races. He will compete with Crew Chief Marcus Richmond and R&S Race Cars throughout the season.

The slate gives the young driver important seat time in two of the fastest-growing series in grassroots racing, joining the new ASA Stars National Tour for two races and joining the CARS Tour after its acquisition by several legendary names in NASCAR.

Jones made an impression on the racing world in 2022. He opened his season with a successful run during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway, grabbing a victory during the Pro Late Model competition. He added a CARS Tour Late Model Stock victory in September at Tri-County Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Jones closed a thrilling short track season by qualifying third in the prestigious 55th Snowball Derby for Super Late Models.

Along with ten races in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and 12-race ARCA slate, Jones will be competing all three rounds of the Virginia Triple Crown for NASCAR Late Model Stock Cars. He will compete at South Boston Speedway, Langley Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway in the prestigious series, televised on FloRacing. Jones opens his year with an expanded participation in New Smyrna’s World Series by running for the Super Late Model championship along with making several Pro Late Model starts. Tool Shack, PepperJack Kennels, and Fire Suppression Solutions LLC will support the World Series effort.

His Super Late Model slate also encompasses the ASA Stars National Tour visits to North Wilkesboro for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Weekend and July’s Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin. His 2023 concludes in December at the Snowflake 100 and 56th Snowball Derby.

For more information on partnership opportunities with Conner Jones Racing for the 2023 season please contact Marty Melo with MDM Consulting at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

2023 Tentative Late Model Schedule

Feb 10-18 New Smyrna Speedway – World Series

March 25 Florence Motor Speedway CARS Tour

April 22 Hickory Motor Speedway CARS Tour

May 5 Ace Speedway CARS Tour

May 16 North Wilkesboro Speedway ASA STARS

May 17 North Wilkesboro Speedway CARS Tour

May 27 Tri County Speedway CARS Tour

June 17 Dominion Raceway CARS Tour

June 28 Caraway Speedway CARS Tour

July 1 South Boston Speedway Virginia Triple Crown

July 11 Slinger Speedway ASA STARS Slinger Nationals

July 22 Langley Speedway Virginia Triple Crown

Sept 9 New River All American Speedway CARS Tour

Sept 23 Martinsville Speedway Virginia Triple Crown

Oct 7 South Boston Speedway CARS Tour

Oct 21 Tri County Speedway CARS Tour

December 2 Five Flags Speedway Snowflake 100

December 3 Five Flags Speedway 56th Snowball Derby

Conner Jones PR