Vast Array of Manufacturers Highlights IMSA’s Global Reach

IMSA stands at the dawn of an exciting new era at the start of the 2023 season, with the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class debuting alongside the existing and growing GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The bedrock of that optimism and growth? Incredible automotive manufacturer participation across the WeatherTech Championship and other IMSA-sanctioned series. Eighteen iconic manufacturers from around the globe are set to take the spotlight as the 2023 IMSA season kicks off with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona this week at Daytona International Speedway. The Rolex 24 features a maxed-out entry list of 61 cars. While all eyes may be on the Rolex 24, action actually began this past weekend with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 that included the first races in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, the newest IMSA series featuring Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) and GT4-specification cars. Six manufacturers are competing in the inaugural season in the GSX (GT4 cars) class. The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires kicks off its third year under IMSA sanction with 45-minute races on Thursday and Friday. The single-make series features identically prepared Mazda MX-5 cars. The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge boasts 12 different manufacturers in its two classes – GS (Grand Sport) and TCR (Touring Car). The opening 2023 race is the BMW M Endurance Challenge, a four-hour event Friday on the 12-turn, 3.56-mile Daytona circuit. The Rolex 24 At Daytona is the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s longest race, kicking off a season in which fans across North America will have a chance to see the beauty and power of the 11 iconic manufacturers competing in the series. The WeatherTech Championship’s new top class in 2023 is GTP, a name that heads “back to the future” by recalling the glory competition days of the 1980s and ‘90s, combined with the futuristic addition of hybrid power. Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche all are fielding entries in the new-look GTP, which replaces the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class. Each manufacturer has unique bodywork styling for its cars and uses bespoke internal combustion engines paired with single-source hybrid powertrains – placing renewed emphasis on fuel economy and sustainability. The GTP cars, built to LMDh technical regulations developed by IMSA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), also will be permitted to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Here are the 18 manufacturers racing in IMSA in 2023, with a look ahead to this week’s Rolex 24 activities and the season as a whole (alphabetical order):