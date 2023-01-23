Doug Rice NMPA Joe Littlejohn Award winner

Doug Rice of the Performance Racing Network (PRN) is the 2022 recipient of the Joe Littlejohn Award for service to the National Motorsports Press Association, announced Sunday by president Kelly Crandall.

Not only is Rice a member of the NMPA, but he has continually made himself available to serve where needed, including emceeing events during the annual convention. Additionally, Rice has always been there for support or advice to other members.

Rice co-anchors race broadcasts for PRN but is also the company’s president and general manager. He has covered the sport since 1980

“When I was elected president of the NMPA, one of the first things I began to think about was the Joe Littlejohn Award, and it was a quick and easy decision of who would be the recipient,” Crandall said. “Doug has been an incredible asset to the NMPA, whether serving on the board of directors and being actively involved as a member or helping during the convention events.

“Doug has also been one of my biggest supporters in this role, which has meant a lot. He’s offered advice and ideas to the NMPA, and there was no doubt that he deserves this long overdue honor.”

The Joe Littlejohn Award is presented each year to the person or persons, or an organization, in recognition of outstanding service to the NMPA.

The award is named for the former Spartanburg, S.C. track owner, who was also a competitor in the sport. Littlejohn is credited with two career NASCAR starts but raced extensively before the formation of NASCAR.

NMPA PR