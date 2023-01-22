CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Positive Steps Forward into the Rolex 24

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “From a pace perspective, it’s hard to tell where we’re going to stack up next week. For us, we’re focusing on what we can control. We’ve made a lot of headway, especially since 2022. When we hit the ground here last year, we were guessing on what was going to work and what wasn’t going to work. Coming in this year, I feel like we are so far ahead of where we were last year. This weekend went smoothly other than one incident we had. Now we’re fine-tuning the car and making small changes here and there to make all three drivers happy. It’s nice to have three guys who agree on what the car should feel like. We’re all heading in the same direction from a setup point of view. This weekend was about doing the little things – not just the driver side but also on the crew side and engineering side with things like pit stop practice and driver change practice. We’re very much prepared for next week.”