NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented

Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.

Preece signed hundreds of autographs for fans after informing show attendees of his excitement about racing full-time on the NASCAR Cup Circuit for the first time since 2021. Preece signed autographs in front of the United Rentals Stewart Haas Racing Ford Mustang No. 41 he will drive full-time in 2023.

Ms. Motorsports 2023 began her reign at the Show Saturday, presenting Best Booth Awards to show exhibitors.

Award winners were SUBLMTD for Best Commercial Display, Logan Watt for Best Stock Car, Adrianna Delliponto for Best Open Cockpit Car, High Side Hustler for Best Quarter Midget, the Outlaw Micro Stocks/ ALP Enterprises for Best Speedway Club, Bruce Larson's USA 1 Funny Car for Best Appearing Drag Car, the Liedl L car that was part of the Billy Pauch Tribute Display for Best Vintage Stock Car, and the Kurtis Kraft 1956 Roadster No. 27 for Best Vintage Open Cockpit Car.

Exhibitors were pleased with show turnouts for both days of this year's show.

“We had a lot of interested people at our booths all weekend,” commented Doug Rose, promoter of Bridgeport Motorsports Park and The Action Track At Kutztown. “It was a steady crowd Friday and Saturday was non-stop,” Rose said, noting that his hoarse-sounding voice was from talking to show attendees, not from a cold.

“Friday was very busy for us and Saturday was solid,” Bulldog Rears/ DMI principal Dave Ely confided. “This is the 12th year for us at the Show and it was a great one. We don't necessarily do the show to make sales as much as we do to support the concept and meet with our customers. This year we made some new sales,” Ely praised.

Behrent's Performance Warehouse's Jeff Behrent, who had 11 sales staff at his booth, was pleased. “Friday was very good and Saturday was just as good. Lots of traffic, good steady sales,” Behrent summed.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear staff said that while there were some shirts left by the show's end, there were none left in the most popular sizes.

Racing legend Billy Pauch was joined on stage, for the second day of this show, this time by many of his former car owners including Glen Hyneman, D.A. Hanson, George and Marilyn VanVarick, Tony Sesely, Al and Dave DeBlasio and Leon and Joe Liedl, Jr. Stories were swapped among the owners who praised Pauch for his efforts in their equipment while recalling some of the trials and tribulations of their years together.

The American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association (ATQMRA) used the Motorsports Show to host its annual Awards Banquet Saturday afternoon, with 2022 champion Kyle Taraska among many honored.

Saturday's PPB Motorsports Show activity was dedicated to a wide range of seminars.

Topics include Sprint Car 101 with Jim and Chris Shuttlesworth, engine and fuel system maintenance from VP Racing Fuel’s Fred Turza, Dirt Sportsman team development with five-time 2022 championship-winning crew chef Sam Wescott, racing photography tips from award-winning lensman Bob Yurko, Dirt Modified Four Coil set up tips from Chuck Schmick of Behrent’s Performance Warehouse and formerly of Eibach Springs, and the Basics Of Racing with longtime Motorsports Show presenter Roy Anderson.

Jim Shuttlesworth was pleased with his turnout. “We had somewhere around 35 people at Our Sprint Car seminar. They listened and asked questions. I think everyone who was there learned some things,” Shuttleworth shared.

Also on the Saturday schedule was the RAACE foundation Kids Big Wheel Races with a large turnout of youngsters participating in three different age brackets.

Dates for the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2024 Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks PA have been set by Len Sammons Production for Friday and Saturday, January 19-20, 2024.

For more information follow along at www.motorsportstradeshow.com

AARN PR