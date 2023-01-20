Opening Day of Pioneer Pole Building Motorsports 2023 Show Fri., Jan. 20 To Feature Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Autograph Sessions; Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Pageant; EZ Works Happy Hour Starts at 5:00 PM, Over 200 Race Cars, More

Doors at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center swing open at 2 PM on Friday, January 20 for the first day of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Show.

New this year is the EZ Work Trucks Happy Hour Friday. From 5 PM to 9 PM, two tickets can be purchased to the show for just $20. There will also be beer specials.

Opening Day highlights include meet and greet autograph sessions with Dirt Modified legend Billy Pauch and Drag Racing pioneer Bruce Larson at 5:30 PM and 6 PM respectively. Pauch returns at 6:30 PM, joined by several of his fellow competitors for some fun conversation.

At 8 PM, the Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports Pageant begins where reigning Ms. Motorsports Morgan Rochelle-Bealer will crown her successor.

Early arriving ticket holders may enter the PPB Motorsports Show D-Hall Stage Area starting at 1 PM, one hour before the rest of the show officially opens.

Pauch’s first of two appearances at the show Friday will include a book signing of “The Last Cowboy: The Life And Times of Billy Pauch” and a special show autograph poster.

The 6:30 appearance, on the D Hall Stage, will feature Pauch joined by several of his fellow competitors and friends in a roundtable fun talk about the past. Guests include Jimmy Horton, Fred Rahmer, Billy Osmun, Glenn Fitzcharlesand Wade Hendrickson.

Bruce Larson goes on stage at 6 PM to discuss his Hall of Fame drag racing career and give insight on going down a strip at record speeds. Larson’s famed Funny Car will be on display during the entire event in the “Showcase Race Car” area located directly inside A-Hall. There, Larson will be signing autographs off and on during the entire show including a time directly after the stage appearance Friday.

New to the show this year is a “Showcase exhibit” of several special cars on display. This area, located near the front entrance in A-Hall will include a Ryan Preece No. 41 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang NASCAR Next Gen Cup series show car.

On Saturday at 3 PM Preece will be on stage talking about his full-time return to the Cup series this season and his past victory last season on the NASCAR Truck series. He’ll then sign autographs next to the United Rentals No. 41 from 3:30 to 5:30.

Former NHRA champion Bruce Larson will have his championship-winning Funny Car in the Showcase area as well.

A Tribute to Billy Pauch Sr. will be conducted during the entire show with a showing of cars he drove and a special 50-foot wall of pictures. Two stage show tributes are also planned.

Several of the Pioneer Pole Building-sponsored race cars will be part of nearly 200 race cars of all kinds on display. Race cars will range from a small in size Quarter Midget driven by children to a Monster Truck. Circle track cars will be featured, but drag cars and land speed record vehicles will also be on display.

World Racing Group, a long-time Motorsports Show exhibitor, will give away two comprehensive Super DIRT Week tickets. The winners will be chosen from a drawing Saturday afternoon. World Racing Group’s Super DIRT Series booth will be graced with the No. 8H Modified driven on the SDS circuit by Max McLaughlin.

Other speedways and organizations will use the show to announce their plans for the new season. A continuous offering of informative racer seminars will make Motorsports Saturday a very important day for racers.

The RAACE Foundation-sponsored Big Wheel races will be held on Saturday at 2 PM in three age groups from 3 to 9. No pre-entry is needed, children with their parents must check in at the stage area prior to 1 PM. Big Wheels are supplied.

Show hours will run 2-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. Free parking surrounding the Expo Center.

Motorsportstradeshow.com is your location for up-to-date event autograph, show, and seminar schedules.

Tickets are available at the box office one hour prior to the show opening each day. The A-Hall entrance allows early entry into D-Hall.

Complete Friday Show Schedule

1:00 PM: Box Office Opens at A-Hall Entrance only.

1:00 PM: PRE-SHOW EXHIBITS & INFORMATION (A-Hall Entrance Only) - The public is invited to enter the D-Hall Stage Area starting one-hour before the rest of the show opens. You must have a ticket for the show which opens at 2 PM. This will allow you easy entrance to the show when it is officially opened.

2:00 PM: Show Opens to the public

5:30 PM: AUTOGRAPHS: (D Hall Tribute Area) - BILLY PAUCH will be signing copies of “The Last Cowboy: The Life And Times of Billy Pauch” and a special show autograph poster along with greet fans and posing for photos.

6:00 - 6:30 PM: BRUCE LARSON - ONE-ON-ONE WITH THE FANS (D-Hall Stage) - The NHRA Funny Car Championship in 1989, Larson will go to the stage to discuss his Hall of Fame drag racing career and give insight on going down a strip in record speeds. Larson’s famed Funny Car will be on display during the entire event in the “Showcase Race Car” area located directly inside A-Hall. There Larson will be signing autographs off and on during the entire show including a time directly after his speech.

6:30 PM: BILLY PAUCH AND FRIENDS: (D Hall Stage) - BILLY PAUCH will be joined by several of his felllow competitors and friends in a roundtable fun talk about the past. Guest include JIMMY HORTON, FRED RAHMER, BILLY OSMUN, GLENN FITZCHARLES and WADE HENDRICKSON in some fun conversation.

8:00 PM: MS. MOTORSPORTS COMPETITION sponsored by Aqua-Duck Water Transport (D Hall Stage)