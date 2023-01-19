IMSA Adds Evolve Transporters as New Corporate Partner

One of the motorsports industry’s most trusted and innovative transporter manufacturer and service providers, Evolve Transporters, is continuing its long-standing tradition of supporting top racing teams and organizations by becoming a Proud Partner of IMSA, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Evolve Transporters provides customized transport solutions and services across the racing industry. The multiyear agreement with IMSA calls for Evolve representatives to attend IMSA events to showcase and service Evolve transporters for IMSA teams, manufacturers and other suppliers in the paddock. In addition, Evolve will introduce their transporters into the IMSA fleet, including development of a new transporter that will go into service in 2024.

“The partnership with IMSA amplifies our dedication to race teams and OEM partners with the launch of our new mobile service vehicle and team deployed at IMSA’s premier event venues,” said Brad Kossow, Evolve president and CEO. “While our team in Ohio is dedicated to designing and manufacturing the highest-quality transporters, we are excited to advance our mission by providing incredible support at the racetrack to Evolve transporter owners and the extended motorsports community.”

“IMSA welcomes Evolve Transporters as our newest Proud Partner,” said Brandon Huddleston, IMSA vice president, partnership marketing and business development. “Evolve’s transporters are already a part of the IMSA paddock, and this agreement allows those relationships to grow and flourish. Plus, having Evolve reps on hand at races will be a benefit to the entire industry.”