Season Class Preview: GTD Prepares for Bountiful Battle

Statistically speaking, GT Daytona (GTD) is the toughest class to win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, if anything because there is simply more competition to overcome. GTD boasts the largest field in the WeatherTech Championship, with at least expected 17 fulltime entries and a bumper crop of 24 cars for the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

GTD also boasts IMSA’s most diverse field, with nine competing manufacturers: GT3-specification cars from Acura, Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche are all represented. Parity is the watchword; seven of those nine automotive brands achieved GTD race wins in 2022, and no marque has claimed the manufacturer’s championship more than twice since American sports car racing was merged under the IMSA umbrella in 2014.

Last year’s titles were split, with Roman De Angelis (No. 27 Heart of Racing team Aston Martin Vantage GT3) narrowly prevailing as the year’s champion driver over Jan Heylen and Ryan Hardwick, who shared the No. 16 Wright Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R. The Heart of Racing prevailed in the overall team championship, but BMW claimed the manufacturer’s crown over Mercedes-AMG.

Most of the leading contenders from last year’s title chase are back this year, with the notable exception of Stevan McAleer. The Scotsman, who finished a close third in the driver’s championship in 2022, will not join Team Korthoff Motorsports in the No. 32 Mercedes because his driver rating was upgraded from Silver to Gold.

De Angelis, a 21-year-old from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, returns to the No. 27, teamed this year with Aston Martin factory driver Marco Sorensen, fresh off winning the GTE Am title for Aston in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Aston Martin will also be represented by the No. 44 Magnus Racing entry anchored by Andy Lally for the Rolex 24 and other rounds of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

Porsche is rolling out the 992 evolution of the 911 GT3 R, and six examples of the new model will be on the Daytona grid, led by Heylen and Hardwick in the No. 16 Wright car. Wright will also field the No. 77 Porsche for Trent Hindman and Alan Brynjolfsson, while Porsche Carrera Cup competitor Kellymoss Racing moves up to GTD with a pair of 911s prepared by Riley Motorsports.

Ferrari is also wheeling out an all new GT3 contender for the 2023 season; three will be in action at Daytona, fielded by AF Corse, Cetilar Racing and Triarsi Competizione. Looking to rebound from a winless 2022 GTD campaign, Lamborghini has substantially refreshed the Huracán with an EVO2 upgrade. Iron Lynx will have two Lamborghinis on the Daytona grid, including the No. 83 Iron Dames entry with the all-female driver lineup of Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin and Michelle Gatting.

Gradient Racing also features female flair, with Katherine Legge and Sheena Monk signed up for a full season in the No. 66 Acura NSX GT3 EVO. Ashton Harrison is part of Racers Edge Motorsport with Wayne Taylor Racing’s Rolex 24 lineup in the No. 93 Acura.

BMW’s affiliated teams include Paul Miller Racing and Turner Motorsport; both won races in 2022 and feature strong driver lineups including Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Robby Foley and Jens Klingmann.

Team Korthoff returns as Mercedes-AMG’s full-season anchor, with McAleer replaced by Mikael Grenier to partner returnee Mike Skeen in the No. 32. Winward Racing’s No. 57 Mercedes with drivers Russell Ward and Philip Ellis will also contest the full calendar, with the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 entry joining the fracas at Daytona with a lineup that includes 2022 IndyCar champion Will Power.

The GTD field is rounded out by the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 prepared by Vasser Sullivan and Inception Racing’s No. 70 McLaren 720S GT3, which claimed the team and manufacturer championships in the 2022 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

The full 2023 GTD season consists of 11 races, four in the Michelin Endurance Cup and seven in the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup. All 11 count toward the overall championship. Two events again feature GTD PRO and GTD as overall headliners – the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park in July and the Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway in August.