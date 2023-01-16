Venturini Motorsports Tops the Board at Pre-season Testing

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) inaugurated the opening of the 2023 season with a clean sweep at pre-season testing. With an entry list of 61 drivers, VMS concluded the weekend with the four fastest cars.

Toni Breidinger secured the fastest time of the weekend with her VMS teammates Amber Balcaen, Jesse Love, and Gus Dean closing out the top of the charts. Love, the VMS Championship contender of the season, demonstrated his quick learning during his first Daytona outing. Dean, who has previously competed at Daytona with Venturini Motorsports, showcased his consistency throughout the two day session. Announcements regarding Dean’s 2023 season are expected to be released soon.

“It felt so good to be back in the car,” explained Breidinger. “During the off season I trained incredibly hard and there were no days off. I know my Venturini Motorsports team and Toyota did the same to be able to bring me a fast Toyota Camry. I can’t wait to race at Daytona on February 18”

Balcaen, the new addition to the VMS driver roster, made a seamless transition into the new team and car. “It was a very successful weekend of testing with Venturini Motorsports. It felt great to lead our draft of really fast cars. I’m looking forward to the race. I think we can have a great result with the No. 15 ICON Toyota Camry,” Balcaen exclaimed.

Closing out the two days of testing with the top four fastest cars, the team looks to carry the momentum into the first race of the season.

“It was a solid overall team performance,” said team owner Billy Venturini. “It was nice to see the team execute and perform at such a high level. Hopefully we’ll end up in victory lane again this year.”

In the driver development era, VMS has seen massive success at Daytona International Speedway, having won the last five races at the superspeedway. VMS will be targeting an unprecedented sixth victory at Daytona Int’l Speedway on February 18. The race will air live on FS1 as well as the Fox Sports App at 1:30pm.

VMS PR