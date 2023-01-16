39th DIRTcar Banquet Honors Champions, Special Award Winners

The final order of business for the 2022 DIRTcar Racing season is complete after drivers were honored at the 39th DIRTcar Banquet in Springfield, IL.

Emcee Ruben Mireles kicked off the celebration after dinner with Regional and National points fund check winners being honored and those who won special awards.

2022 DIRTcar National Champions

Late Model – Bobby Pierce

UMP Modified – Mike Harrison

Pro Late Model – Jose Parga

Pro Modified – Deece Schwartz

UMP Sportsman – Zac Sasser

Stock Car – Zane Reitz

Factory Stock – Trevor Isaak

Sport Compact – Jacob Owens

Mod Lite – Jimmy Smith

Each year, two of the most prestigious awards are given to a DIRTcar-sanctioned track and promoter that demonstrate outstanding abilities to provide top-quality racing entertainment, elevate competitor participation and host special events that bring out the best in fan attendance.

This year’s Promoter of the Year award went to Brad Denney, promotor of Spoon River Speedway.

However, it wasn’t the only award Denney won, as he also received the Bob Memmer award, which pays tribute to the DIRTcar UMP founder.

“I’m kind of speechless on this one; I wasn’t really expecting it,” Denney said. “My dad got it about five years ago. It means a lot to me to get this award.

“Promotor is a hard job. I believe it is. It’s easier for some. I took over for my dad in 2009, and this is my 14th or 15th year. I believe I told dad; I probably wouldn’t do it, but I believe this could be my last year. I don’t know who’s going to take over, but we’ll find somebody, and with my luck, I’ll be stuck doing it still.”

Next, Charleston Speedway was named the 2022 DIRTcar Track of the Year. Speedway Owner/Promoter Sonny Ross was excited to accept the award for his facility.

“Everything I thought I knew about running a race track was proven false,” Ross said. “We’ve made some mistakes, but we’ve learned from them. We’ve got a lot of great fans and some awesome race car drivers. So I’m really proud of the place and proud of what we’ve been able to do.”

The 2022 DIRTcar banquet also saw a new special award in honor of Lee J. Hall— to a driver who exemplifies how he raced and presented himself.

Hall, who died last year, is the recipient of the first award in his name. His son Lee was at the banquet to accept the honor.

“It hasn’t been easy the last couple of months,” Hall said. “But I just want to say the racing community is awesome. Every single one of you guys is awesome. I appreciate the support, and we’ll see everyone in 2023.”

The entire DIRTcar Racing family would like to thank each of the drivers, tracks, promoters, sponsors, officials and crews that contributed to making the 2022 season another great success. Here’s to an even greater 2023.

DIRTcar Series PR