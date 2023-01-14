Jon Garrett Forms Veer Motorsports to Compete Full-Time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, has formed Veer Motorsports to compete in the ARCA Menards Series full-time for the 2023 season. Garrett will pilot the No. 66 entry.

"I am looking forward to seeing what will come in 2023," said Garrett. "I have a great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream with Veer Motorsports and Andy at Fast Track Racing. Driving the full schedule, with good equipment - the pressure will be on me to learn and perform to the potential of the equipment. I would also like to thank Ron Vandermier Sr and Ron Vandermier Jr for allowing me to represent and compete with the No. 66 number. We are looking forward to having a fun and successful season."



Joining ownership of Veer Motorsports is long time friend and business partner, Lane Moore, and son Logan Moore. Lane and Garrett have a long history in motorsports, spanning back to the early 2000's where they competed against each other on track in the American Truck Series.



Moore commented, "I am really excited to see what the year brings. We have acquired some really good equipment and with the help of Andy Hillenberg, and we are anxious to have some good runs this year."



Partnering together with Andy Hillenburg and Fast Track Racing, Garrett will be piloting the No. 66 entry for all twenty ARCA Menards Series events on the schedule. Throughout the year, Veer Motorsports will have an alliance with the Fast Track Racing team, where Garrett got his first start in the series.



"Fast Track Racing is ecstatic to partner with Jon and Veer Motorsports for the 2023 season. We are looking forward to having a full year to work together and grow, and see what new heights we can achieve! With Andy's guidance, we know the No. 66 car will be in good hands with this new partnership," said John Szulczewski, Marketing & Partnerships Director at Fast Track Racing.



Additional information on personnel and sponsors are set to be announced in the coming weeks.



The season opener for the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards 200 at Daytona International Speedway, is set for Saturday February 18th at 1:30 PM ET, which will air live on Fox Sports 1.

