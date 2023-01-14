Entry List Expands to 61 Cars for 61st Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

The entry list for the 61st Rolex 24 At DAYTONA (Jan. 28-29), North America’s most prestigious sports car race, will include – appropriately enough – 61 cars.

IMSA officials today announced that the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG has been added to the entry list in the GT Daytona (GTD) class, bringing the class car count to 25. The car is also expected to compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which features an eye-popping 57 entries for the four-race season in 2023.

“Having 61 cars for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona seems only natural,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “After we previously announced a 60-car capacity for the field last month – and knowing that we received more than 70 entries – our IMSA team regrouped and eventually determined that we could accommodate one more entry to match our field size from last year. This is shaping up to be a Rolex 24 and a 2023 IMSA season for the ages.”

With 25 entries from nine different manufacturers, the GTD field will be the largest of the five classes competing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The race also features the much-heralded debut of the new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) hybrid-powered prototype class, which will feature nine entries from four manufacturers.

The factory supported GTD PRO class will include eight entries from seven manufacturers, with 10 cars slated to compete in the LMP2 class and nine cars competing in the LMP3 class.

The full entry list of teams and cars is available HERE. An entry list that includes driver names is expected to be released next week.

The Rolex 24 At DAYTONA on the 3.56-mile road course is the ultimate test of endurance, speed, and skill for world-class competition at the World Center of Racing. The world-wide “twice-around-the-clock” iconic event will open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with a 1:40 p.m. ET start.

