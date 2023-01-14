Dallara Research Center Partners with USF Pro 2000

Andersen Promotions today announced a multi-year partnership with the Dallara Research Center to further prepare drivers on their rise through the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires ranks. The final step on the ladder – USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires – will now offer the top-three finishers in the championship simulator time at the renowned Speedway, Ind.-based facility.

Built in 2014, the Dallara USA simulator is one of only three Dallara simulators in the world. The state-of-the-art unit features a full motion platform with post lifts, movement, vibration, simulated G-force, immersive audio and 180-degree video. It is the most precise simulator dedicated to professional racing and has been utilized by top drivers and teams across the globe.

Alongside the USF Pro 2000 champion’s scholarship valued at $664,425 to advance to INDY NXT in 2024, Dallara will provide a full day of simulator testing with half-days awarded to second and third in the final finishing positions. All will drive an INDY NXT car at a track(s) mutually agreed upon.

“We have had a great working relationship with Dallara for many years including developing the Dallara IL-15,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “I want to thank Bryce Moore [Dallara Commercial and Business Development] and his team for reaching out to us and offering this great award package to assist our drivers in taking their next steps.

“I have seen the Dallara simulator in action and the amount of accurate, realistic set-up changes that can be made in a short amount of time coupled with the physical aspects and live data will definitely help to accelerate a driver’s learning curve. It truly is revolutionary as to what can be accomplished in one day in the simulator versus several days trackside. As always, our goal is to train drivers to advance and this is another benefit to our ladder system thanks to Dallara.”

“We have always had such a great relationship with Dan and his team and feel that, as the sole chassis supplier for the pillar series up the ladder, this is a way that we can continuously help and improve the abilities of the younger generation of drivers moving on to the next levels,” said Moore. “We are thrilled to have this partnership and are excited about what it can bring.”

USF Pro 2000 will be trackside February 27/28 at Sebring International Raceway for Spring Training followed by the season-opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., March 3-5 in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.