Nitro Rallycross announces season finale details

Nitro Rallycross, the disruptive new motorsport created by moto icon Travis Pastrana (USA) and action sports authority Nitro Circus, revealed the location and dates for its 2022/23 season finale. With Pastrana battling heavy hitters Robin Larsson (SWE), Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and more for the Group E title, Nitro RX will return to LA’s legendary Glen Helen Raceway on March 17-19 for a doubleheader weekend to crown its series champion.

Glen Helen has hosted Nitro RX before, as its steep hills and banked turns are ideally suited for Nitro RX’s brand of fast and furious racing. Most recently, Glen Helen put on a thriller last October that went down to the wire, with the top six cars crossing the finish line just three seconds apart.

Now for the 2022/23 finale, Nitro RX is running it back on the best dirt track of the season. The Group E championship will come down to this event, which as a full doubleheader has even higher stakes. It will also feature evening racing under the lights, as well as incorporate track upgrades, additional festival elements and new entertainment to be announced. Fans can also enjoy Nitro Circus shows, where premier action sports athletes will show off their daredevil skills.

Pastrana said, “Holding the season finale at Glen Helen Raceway is awesome for the series because the track is wide and flowing which provides great passing opportunities. And last October was the closest racing of the series. Also, on a personal level, I raced my first outdoor national motocross event there when I was 16 years old and the facility is iconic in motorsport.”

Pastrana added, “We aren’t just coming back – we’re doubling down on the action sports entertainment, including Nitro Circus shows along with more fun for everyone in the family. And, racing under the lights in Phoenix was such a hit, we are adding that element to the championship to create even more excitement for fans.”

In addition to the electrifying action of Group E, rough-and-ready Side-By-Sides will return, featuring a number of big names in UTV racing. Prior U.S. rounds have included the likes of moto legends Brian Deegan and Robbie Maddison, off-road champion BJ Baldwin, three-time Pikes Peak International Hill Climb winner Robin Shute, the dirt track debut of action sports star Leticia Bufoni, and more.

The next generation of drivers will also be on display in NRX NEXT as the world’s best up-and-coming talent face off to determine the winner of Nitro RX’s North American leg.

After a holiday break, Nitro RX resumes next weekend in Canada for a pair of races on treacherous snow and ice, first at Quebec’s Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières on January 20-21, followed by Calgary’s Stampede Park on February 4-5. These intense battles – both for the checkered flag and against the elements - will set the stage for the 2022/23 series finale at Glen Helen.

Wide-Open Field:

Entering the new year, Larsson – with two Nitro RX wins and five podiums so far – holds the lead in Nitro RX’s top Group E class. But the fight for the championship trophy is still very much up grabs: Bakkerud along with rising star Fraser McConnell (JAM) are right on Larsson’s heels in second and third place respectively, while just behind them Oliver Eriksson (SWE) remains in the hunt.

Defending his 2021 title, Pastrana also cannot be counted out (after missing the podium at Nitro RX’s first two European rounds, Pastrana scored an empathic victory in Nitro RX’s American kickoff).

Pastrana said, “During the first six rounds, four different drivers have raised the trophy and nine have made the podium. That’s amazing – it shows just how skilled this roster is across the board. At each race, every driver has an opportunity to win. In terms of our chance to repeat as champion, we’ve got some work to do. But a doubleheader final offers an even bigger opportunity to move up the table. This is still anyone’s ballgame.”

Experience It Live:

Tickets to Nitro RX’s 2022/23 championship are available now via an Early Bird pre-sale at nitrorallycross.com (passcode: NRXFAM). The public on sale begins tomorrow - Friday, January 13 - at 10am.

General admission tickets will be available in both single-day ($20 for Friday; $25 for Saturday and Sunday) as well as weekend ($50) options. VIP Club Nitro RX passes will also be available ($100 for Friday; $125 single-day on Saturday and Sunday; $300 for weekend). RV camping passes can also be purchased. All prices plus additional taxes and fees. More information on Club Nitro RX’s premium amenities is detailed below.

Nitro Circus DNA:

Combining the intense competition of rallycross with the big air excitement of Nitro Circus, Nitro RX is truly where cars fly and tracks thrill. Claiming the coveted series championship not only requires beating the stacked driver field, but also tackling Nitro RX’s massive purpose-built courses. Inspired by motocross, these feature huge jumps, steep sand berms and high banked corners.

Electrifying Performance:

In its revolutionary all-electric FC1-X, Nitro RX has a car that is up to these challenges. The most powerful vehicle in rallycross, the FC1-X is capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), and can accelerate from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds as it launches off the line faster than an F1 car.

Immersive Fan Experience, Off-Track Fun:

With its unique open paddock layout, Nitro Rallycross offers fans an immersive atmosphere where they can get a behind-the-scenes look at the teams, drivers and cars. It includes the all-new Nitro RX fan experience, which features an entertainment stage featuring live music, as well as a gaming zone, a concession area with local food trucks and an electric RC activation.

The event will also feature a fan autograph session, open to all attendees, that allows fans to meet the world’s leading drivers in person.

Southern California fans can enjoy special amenities with the Club Nitro RX VIP Experience. Highlighted by a private trackside viewing location and exclusive Club Nitro RX area, this premium package gets fans closer to Nitro RX than ever before.

Event partners for the Nitro RX 2022/23 season finale include A SHOC Energy, Yokohama Tire, Smirnoff Smash, Insta360 and myenergi.