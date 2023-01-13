Speedway Children’s Charities names Taylor Kirby ​​​​​​​Director of the Charlotte Chapter

Taylor Kirby, National Business Development and Events Manager for Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), has been named the Director for the nationwide nonprofit’s Charlotte chapter, officials announced today.

“Taylor has played an integral role in the growth of the Charlotte Chapter,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In 2022 alone, he was instrumental in helping distribute $785,400 in grants to 43 deserving charities, in part by growing and retaining numerous volunteers and helping to identify deserving organizations in need throughout the greater Charlotte region.”

As director, Kirby will oversee fundraising events for the Charlotte chapter, plan and organize the annual Speedway Children’s Charities Gala, recruit and retain volunteers, as well as assist in the distribution of all fundraising dollars to children in educational, financial and medical need, along with child victims of human trafficking and those facing homelessness throughout Charlotte and surrounding areas.

“I am excited to continue impacting the lives of local children in need here in Charlotte and surrounding areas,” said Kirby. “Through my years with SCC, I’ve seen the impact this organization has on our community and I’m ready to work alongside our incredibly dedicated Board of Trustees, volunteers and staff to continue those efforts and support even more deserving organizations.”

Kirby joined the Charlotte Motor Speedway team as an intern in 2017. Upon his graduation from Winthrop University, Kirby began a successful career in real estate, serving the greater Charlotte and Wilmington, NC markets, before returning to SCC. In 2021, he accepted the role with Speedway Children’s Charities as the National Business Development and Events Manager, successfully helping execute events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Circuit of The Americas and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In 2022, Kirby, alongside SCC’s staff and volunteers raised a record number of donations through its annual black-tie gala, golf tournaments, 50/50 raffles, charity track rides and more.

The Charlotte chapter of SCC is one of 11 located at Speedway Motorsports facilities across the country. In 2022, the chapters collectively distributed nearly $2.9 million to charities that directly impact children in need. Since its inception in 1982, SCC has awarded in excess of $65 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities, to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

KEEP TRACK:

Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR