ASA License And Membership Forms Now Available

Things are about to get busy for the ASA STARS National Tour, as well as the ASA CRA Super Series; ASA Midwest Tour and ASA Southern Super Series. License / membership applications for teams will be available now at www.starsnationaltour.com.

As promised during the ASA STARS announcement at PRI in December, teams are able to download license registration applications beginning. Those forms are available via a PDF document on the series website, starsnationaltour.com. Teams will be required to complete the form and return as instructed on the application.

“This is another great step in the process of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “This will allow racers to get registered for the national tour as well as the regional tours, and have the security to know they have additional insurance in case they need it. One single license for an owner/driver; car owner; driver or crew member will be required, and provide membership for all ASA Sanctioned events.

The ASA STARS National Tour will open the 10-race, six-state tour at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/ASA5FlagsTixs.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.starsnationaltour.com

