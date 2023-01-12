Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.

“I’ve watched Venturini Motorsports dominate the ARCA Menards series for years and it’s been a dream of mine for a long time to drive for VMS” explains Balcaen. “To say I’m excited to drive for a hugely winning team is an understatement! I’m thrilled knowing I’ll be in a fast car this season!”

Balcaen, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is an established name in the racing world. Known for her skill on track so much as her notable personality. She comes from a racing family, making her a third generation driver. With a goal of reaching the pinnacle of NASCAR, Balcaen has proved herself to be a rising talent in motorsport having already become the first Canadian woman to procure a win in a NASCAR sanctioned race. Off track she has made a name for herself as both an entrepreneur and influencer serving as a role model to countless fans.

Balcaen comes to Venturini Motorsports this season following her first full season of ARCA racing in 2022. During her rookie season she captured six top ten finishes. Balcaen will be returning to Daytona where she had a particularly strong race in 2022.

“Having raced Daytona last year, and knowing the track record that Venturini Motorsports has at superspeedways, I’m very confident going into Daytona knowing we have a real shot to be at the front of the pack. My goal is to earn my ARCA career best finish and put the No. 15 Icon Direct VMS car on the podium!”

Throughout her rookie ARCA season, Balcaen demonstrated all of the skills coveted by drivers looking to reach the highest levels of motorsport. Her time honing her abilities while moving up the ranks has solidified an adept knowledge of her craft while showcasing her ever improving speed on track and brilliant race craft.

Known by many as being “the underdog of NASCAR,” Balcean, armed with a business degree, has worked tirelessly to secure her own sponsorship deals. She is eager to expand on her successes with all of the best resources VMS has to offer.

“I improved a lot through 2022 and I’m excited to put that all to use in 2023! Between my experience last year, and the speed that the VMS cars show year in and year out, I have no doubt that we can put together a successful performance.”

Balcaen will be making her debut with Venturini Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway on February 18. The race will begin at 1:30pm EST and will be viewable on FS1 or the Fox Sports app.

For more on Balcaen’s sponsorship: ICON Direct, based in Balcaen’s home province, Manitoba, Canada, manufactures and markets high quality plastic components for the RV industry. Additionally, ICON aftermarket replacement parts are available through distributors across North America or can be acquired directly through their website, IconDirect.com

