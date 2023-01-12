TOYOTA CHILI BOWL: Abreu Wins Sixth Straight Chili Bowl Wednesday Qualifying Preliminary Night

Rico Abreu used a last-lap pass to take the lead from fellow Toyota driver Mitchel Moles in winning his sixth consecutive Smiley’s Racing Products Qualifying Night feature at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

The victory is Abreu’s eighth preliminary night feature win in the last nine years, all coming in a Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota. With the win, the two-time Chili Bowl champ will advance directly to Saturday’s A Main feature event. With Moles also advancing, Toyota-powered drivers have earned four of the six berths awarded for Saturday’s feature.

Moles, the 2022 USAC Rookie of the Year, started the race from the pole and led 29 of the 30 laps, but couldn’t hold off Abreu on the final lap when Abreu used the high side to power past him coming out of turn four, winning by approximately half a car length. Brent Crews would finish third, with Blake Hahn coming home in fourth and Kevin Thomas Jr. placed fifth to give Toyota four of the top-five finishers on the night.

Overall, nine Toyota-powered drivers advanced to tonight’s A Main, with Taylor Reimer (seventh) and Trey Gropp (tenth) also earning top-10 finishes.

The race was marred by a horrific accident that saw Ashton Torgerson taken to the hospital after flipping his car on lap 11.

This year’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals features 370 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s A Main feature event. Qualifying continues for each of the next two nights.

TRD PR