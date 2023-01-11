Pioneer Pole Buildings To Showcase Their Cars & Drivers At Motorsports 2023

Driver autographs, race car displays and much more will greet fans when they enter the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show. The magic will begin at the front entrance of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when the doors open on Friday January 20th at 2 PM and Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM where you’ll find the show sponsors huge display.



Pioneer Pole Buildings (PPB), headquarter in Schuylkill Haven, PA, has been the sponsor of the Motorsports Trade and Race Car Show since 2014. When the 37th edition is held they’ll again showcase several of their sponsored race cars and have three driver autograph sessions on Saturday. PPB will also have information available on their many services.



One of the feature cars of the entire show will be at the PPB display. Billy Pauch Jr. will be debuting a new Dirt Modified at the show he’ll race this season with a retro-paint scheme in honor of his father. On Saturday from 1 to 2 PM, Billy Pauch Sr. and Jr. will be signing autographs at the PPB display.



National Sprint Car Hall of Fame driver Fred Rahmer headlines a signing group on Saturday from 12 to 1 PM for an autograph session. Rahmer will be joined by his sons Freddie and Brandon. Freddie won the Lincoln Speedway championship again this year and his brother Brandon who is also a top 410 Sprint Car driver.



The 2022 NASCAR Northeast Region and Grandview Speedway champion Craig Von Dohren and fellow Modified driver Davey Sammons will sign from 2 to 3. This group will also include USAC East Sprint Series drivers Dave and brother Jonathan Swanson plus Trevor Kobylarz (USAC EAST Sprints) as well as SpeedSTR driver Cale Zangli.



The Hirthler family of racer led by brothers Brian (Modified) and Kevin (Sportsman) will be join by sibblings Jesse (Sportsman) and Kayla (Quarter Midget) signing from 3 to 4. This group also includes Brett Bieber (Slingshots) and members of Team Warner Racing.



Von Dohren, Rahmer, Jr., Swanson, Zangli and Bieber are expected to have cars on display at the PPB area.



In an exhibit area next to the Pioneer display will be area where several showcase cars will be on display. This will include a No. 41 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang that will be driven on the NASCAR Cup series this season by Ryan Preece.



On Saturday from at 3PM Preece will be on stage talking about his full-time return to the Cup series this season and his past victory last season on the NASCAR Truck series. He’ll then sign autographs next to the the United Rentals No. 41 from 3:30 to 5:30.



Former NHRA champion Bruce Larson will have his championship winning Funny Car in the Showcase area as well. Larson will be available for autographs, photos and talk with fans during the majority of the show.



A Tribute to Pauch Sr. will be conducted during the entire show with a showing of cars he drove, two stage shows and a special 50 foot wall of pictures Pauch Sr. will be available during the show on Friday and Saturday to sign copies of “THE LAST COWBOY: The Life and Times of Billy Pauch” which will be available for sale at the show at booth directly across from the Pioneer display.



“Billy The Kid” will be part of two stage shows. On Friday night at 6:30 he’ll be joined by several of his racing friends for a fun discussion. On Saturday at 3:30 he’ll be joined by former car owners followed by a one-on-one session with the audience.



Pioneer Pole Buildings, Inc. takes great pride in constructing the highest quality, most structurally sound buildings in the industry. All buildings are designed for a 90 MPH minimum wind load. Every Pioneer building is individually designed by their expert engineering department and is built on site. Company representatives will be on hand during the two-day show to answer any questions regarding their services.



The Pioneer sponsored cars will be part of nearly 200 race cars of all kinds on display. Many speedways and organizations will use the show to announce their plans for the new season.



A continuous offering of informative racer seminars will make Motorsports Saturday a very important day for racers. Check out the recently released schedule on the show web-site.



The show is open on Friday from 2 to 9PM. Saturday hours are 11 to 8 PM. The show box office opens daily one hour prior before the show. A special show area that includes the Billy Pauch Tribute is open for pre-show viewing.



On Friday at 8 PM the Aqua-Duck Water Transport sponsored Ms. Motorsports pageant will be held. Thanks to Aqua-Duck, this year’s winner will receive $2,500 and the sw­im suit winner $500. Contestants are urged to enter in advance.



The RAACE Foundation sonsored Big Wheel races will be held on Saturday at 2 PM in three ages groups from 3 to 9. No pre-entry is needed, children with their parents must check in at the stage area prior to 1 PM. Big Wheels are supplied.



Show hours will run 2-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door beginning one hour before the show opens.



A limited amount of exhibit space remains. This information is available on line at motorsportstradeshow.com, by sending an email to Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling the show office at 609-888-3618.



The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks continues to be a great location in the center of the northeast motorsports world right in the suburbs of Philadelphia. It’s easy in and easy out with plenty of Free parking surrounding the Expo Center.



Hotel rooms and other show information is available at motorsportstradeshow.com or by calling the show office at 609-888-3618



AARN PR