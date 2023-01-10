Luca Mars to Make Rolex 24 Debut in LMP3 with JDC-Miller MotorSports

Luca Mars will make his Rolex 24 at Daytona debut in the LMP3 class with JDC-Miller MotorSports co-driving their #85 entry in the twice around the clock classic!

This not only marks the 16 year old rising star's first foray into the biggest North American sports car race of the year, but also his debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The chance for Luca to run with the JDC-Miller MotorSports team was something not to be passed up when the call came. While the team has a long history in nearly every major class in IMSA, including running the LMP3 in Prototype Challenge and WeatherTech in 2022, they are best known for competing at the top tier of the sport in the DPi class and soon the LMDH class in their Porsche 963.

Luca Mars: "I have to give a huge thanks to the guys at JDC-Miller MotorSports for working hard to help get me in the LMP3 car to compete in my first Rolex 24 race at Daytona. To work with a team of their caliber at the biggest race of the year is really exciting!"

John Church: "We are very excited to work with Luca! We have watched his career develop over the last few years and we are excited to have him in the Daytona lineup. We see good things coming for Luca."

Hot off of a successful test at Daytona just last week in their Duqueine DO8, the team brings a package to Daytona that they are confident in and comfortable with. The team also has had very impressive runs at Daytona recently in the DPi class where in 2022 they qualified P1, finished P2 in the Roar Before the 24 and eventually finished on the Podium in the Rolex 24.

John Church: "Our team brings a lot of experience to this effort. With the success we've had here in DPi the last few years combined with having our Prototype Challenge crew put our LMP3 car on Pole here last year, we are very confident in our crew and team."

Mars will be pulling double duty at Daytona combining the WeatherTech effort with his recently announced IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge program with KohR Motorsports. Both programs kick off at the Roar Before the 24.

Luca Mars: "I'm really looking forward to experiencing my first 24 and I hope we can bring home a win! It will be a very busy couple of weeks between Pilot Challenge and WeatherTech but I'm confident that we have great teams in both paddocks and I'm ready to learn all I can from both of them."

Race for RP continues their involvement with Luca, coming on board for the Rolex 24 in addition to their long standing support of his IMPC effort.