Jesse Love to Compete for the 2023 ARCA Championship with Venturini Motorsports

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announced today the return of Toyota Racing Development driver Jesse Love to their driver lineup for 2023. After running multiple partial seasons with Venturini Motorsports, Love will finally be age eligible to compete in the full season of the ARCA Menards Series. Love will celebrate his 18th birthday on Saturday January 14 at Daytona Int’l Speedway as he tests in preparation for the upcoming season.

The two-time ARCA West Champion hopes to follow up his successes by securing the 2023 ARCA Menards series championship in his first season of eligibility.

“I’m really looking forward to this year with my No. 20 team” exclaimed Love. “How we ended last year was really strong so you can sense the confidence in our team. We know exactly what we need to do to execute a championship season in 2023.”

Love is set to pilot the No. 20 Toyota Camry and will rejoin Crew Chief Shannon Rursch for the upcoming season. Love and Rursch competed in 16 races in the 2022 season together. The dynamic duo helped to procure second place for the No. 20 in the 2022 ARCA Menards Owners Championship standings.

Love, from Menlo Park, California, made his debut with VMS in the 2020 season at Winchester Speedway. In the 2021 season he ran 10 races with VMS between the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East Series. He would go on to capture his first win with the team at Salem Speedway in 2021.

In his most recent season with VMS, Love collected four pole position awards and seized his second win within the ARCA Menards Series at Illinois State Fairgrounds. He amassed seven top two finishes and ten top five finishes across the series in 2022.

“We have a great team built around our No. 20 car. Billy and Shannon provide the opportunity to have the best team and best car going to the race track every weekend which is a big advantage. We also know our strengths and weaknesses so we have a great starting point for 2023.”

Venturini Motorsports and Jesse Love will begin their quest for an ARCA Menards Series Championship at Daytona International Speedway in the series’ season opener on Saturday, February 18. The race will air live on FS1 and the Fox Sports App at 1:30pm EST.

Venturini Motorsports PR