NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Ice Race postponed

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series announced today that amid global ongoing issues to the supply chain, the NASCAR Ice Race scheduled for March 4-5 in Rovaniemi, Finland, has been postponed indefinitely.



Supplying the cars with the equipment needed to perfectly adapt to the ice conditions proved not to be possible in the current conditions and the NWES organisation opted to postpone the event. Series President / CEO Jerome Galpin expressed the clear intention to stage the event in the near future with the best results for the fans and the competitors.



“It is really unfortunate and we feel sorry for all the NASCAR fans eagerly waiting for this event to take place. With the current situation, it is difficult to get every component we need to prepare the cars for this kind of event,” said Jerome Galpin. “As we do for all the events of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, we want to deliver with the Ice Race the best possible experience for everyone at the track and at home, so we prefer to take the time to have optimal conditions. This event should be the highlight of a new concept and we want it to be perfect”.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All races will be broadcast on the EuroNASCAR Youtube channel, and on many other TV platforms all over the world.

NWES PR