TOYOTA CHILI BOWL: McIntosh Wins Opening Night of 2023 Chili Bowl

Cannon McIntosh led all 30 laps, overcoming a deflating right rear tire in the final laps, to win Cummins Qualifying Night and advance to Saturday’s A Main feature at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

The victory is the third Chili Bowl preliminary night triumph in the last four years for the 20-year-old Bixby, Oklahoma native. Toyota-powered drivers have now won 11 consecutive Chili Bowl qualifying night feature events.

Starting from the pole, McIntosh went straight to the front and opened up a sizable lead racing through lapped traffic as the race passed the midway point before his tire started going down with seven laps to go. A late-race yellow would bunch the field with Chris Windom on his tail with three laps remaining. As McIntosh went low to protect the line, Windom came under fire from Shane Golobic for the second spot to advance directly into Saturday’s A Main.

As the second-and-third-place cars battled behind him, it gave McIntosh the opportunity to pull away for the win. Golobic would finish second and Windom third. With Windom’s finish and Trey Marcham placing fourth, Toyota drivers captured three of the top four spots.

Overall, Toyota drivers earned six top-10 finishing positions as Gavan Boschele placed sixth, Ryan Timms was seventh, Kyle Spence eighth and Jacob Denny finished ninth.

In addition, Toyota-powered driver Spencer Bayston was victorious in Monday’s O’Reilly Race of Champions event. Bayston held off a late charge from McIntosh, with Rico Abreu finishing third.

This year’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals features 370 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s “A Main” feature event. Qualifying continues for each of the next four nights with 13 more Toyota-powered drivers expected to attempt to qualify on Tuesday.

