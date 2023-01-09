The Racers Group (TRG) Reunites for 20th Anniversary of Rolex 24 Overall Win

When racer and vintner Kevin Buckler and his wife Debra Buckler established The Racers Group (TRG) in 1992, becoming one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sportscar racing history, may have all seemed like a dream. However, over the past 30 years, California-based TRG went on to set a record for the most wins and podiums of any independent GT team in North American sports car racing history.



The Racing Group (TRG) team owner and lead driver Kevin Buckler (second from left) and teammates Michael Schrom (left), Jörg Bergmeister, and Timo Bernhard celebrate 2003 Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory in GT Class. All will reunite for 20th anniversary VIP celebration during 2023 ALL TRG Reunion at Daytona January 26-29, 2023.



TRG is immortalized by its class win in the team’s first showing at the 2002 24 Hours of Le Mans and four victories – 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2011 – and 13 podiums at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Throughout TRG’s three decades of head-to-head competition across the American Le Mans, IMSA, Grand Am, and SRO Motorsports Group racing series the team has amassed seven series championships with more than 100 victories and nearly 300 podiums worldwide.



To celebrate the 20th anniversary of TRG’s iconic 2003 Rolex 24 at Daytona overall win racing in the GT class, TRG owner Kevin Buckler and his team will be re-living their legacy and offering a VIP experience that will not only honor his original co-drivers Michael Schrom, Timo Bernhard and Jörg Bergmeister, but provide an exclusive 5-star infield experience at the Boardwalk Club on Lake Lloyd in the heart of the Daytona International Speedway, January 26-29, 2023, during this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona (tickets can be purchased at: https://www.theracersgroup.com/all-trg-reunion/).



TRG’s ‘all-driver’ reunion will offer an incredible ambiance in the entire Boardwalk Beach Club area, including 30 flatscreen televisions, a stage for celebrity and race driver appearances and a unique ‘Hall of Flags’ showcase recognizing every TRG racecar and driver. Additionally, the overall experience will include a Historic Car Display featuring TRG’s famed No. 66 – the overall winning GT class Porsche 911 – along with TRG-themed vehicles and guest-owned racecars. The reunion also includes a fully catered experience featuring gourmet chefs and, of course, select varieties from Buckler’s Adobe Road Winery.



“We couldn’t be more excited to share our legacy with our motorsports family and the race aficionados that enthusiastically make this sport so thrilling,” said Buckler.



“Through the past three decades our winning philosophy has expanded beyond racetracks to the lifestyle experiences we offer at our Adobe Road Winery in California, and especially with the success of The Racing Series wines.”



The Racing Series from Adobe Road Winery is a collection of cutting-edge California blends featuring unique packaging technology specifically designed to connote the thrills of racing and the passion for motorsports competition.



Buckler currently is in for the ride of his life as he transforms the already successful Adobe Road Winery into "The New Paradigm” of the wine world with a 15,000-sq.-ft. entertainment complex and state-of-the-art winery. Other features include indoor and outdoor tasting rooms, a third story, 5000-sq.-ft. rooftop deck for weddings and banquets, as well as a visitor center and an automotive museum – all located in the center of downtown Petaluma, Calif. and directly on the beautiful and prestigious waterfront.



TRG PR