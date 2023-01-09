Prize Money Tops $140,000 for 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford

The tradition continues at Stafford Speedway in 2023 with the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 29th and 30th, the Greatest Race in the History of Spring. The biggest Modified race of the year will also see the biggest race purse of the season for the Modifieds with over $140,000 on the line, including a potential payday over $35,000 for the winner of the Spring Sizzler.

“The NAPA Spring Sizzler® is the biggest Modified race of the year,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “In 2022 we re-established that with the Open Modified and Duel format with a $15,000 to win 100-lapper. The fans and race teams responded really well to that event and we’ll keep that format in 2023 but boost the prize money to $20,000 to win and over $140,000 in total prizes across the NAPA Duel and NAPA Spring Sizzler®.”

Matt Hirschman won the 2022 50th running of the NAPA Spring Sizzler® in dramatic fashion, outlasting a hard charging Ryan Preece. For his win, Hirschman won $24,100 after all prizes, a payout he could easily eclipse in 2023. Preece and Ron Silk rounded out the podium with winnings of $12,550 and $8,550 respectively.

2023 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® weekend will kick off Saturday, April 29th with the 2nd Annual NAPA Auto Parts Duel. Two 40-lap qualifying races will set the field for Sunday’s 100-lap 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Both NAPA Duel events will pay $3,500 to win and $500 to start. The weekend will be headlined by the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, a 100-lap $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start Open Modified race. $15,000 in lap money will also be on the line with $150 going to the leader of each lap.

Click here to sponsor a lap at the 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler

Another strong field of Modified teams are expected to compete in the richest Modified event of the season. Early entries include defending winner Matt Hirschman, NAPA Fall Final winner Ron Silk, 81-time Stafford feature winner Woody Pitkat, and more. View the up to date entry-list.

“We’re looking forward to adding another name to the Spring Sizzler® history books,” continued Arute. “There’s no better way to start your season than taking home a huge payday and hoisting the Spring Sizzler® trophy.”

Tickets for the 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® will go on sale Thursday, January 13th. Previous reserved ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets beginning Tuesday, January 10th, renewal ticket access will be sent via email. Limited edition 51st Spring Sizzler® t-shirts will also be available for purchase to ticket holders.

