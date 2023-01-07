Tyler Thompson, Ryan Flores & Anthony Sesely Win Spectacular Friday Allentown TQ Triple Twenties; Champ Kart, Slingshot Mains Taken By Mike Perry, Brian Smith

Tyler Thompson, Ryan Flores and Anthony Sesely were the winners of the Ironton Auto Body Triple Twenties of the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels TQ Midget features Friday night inside the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Though three winners fashioned their wins in different ways, each won after vanquishing tough competitors.

Friday’s events were the first of two nights of Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race action. TQ Midgets return Saturday night to run a 40-lap A-Main event along with the Champ Karts and Slingshots in a second night of action.

“I knew I had to take the bottom lane on the final restart,” Thompson declared after beating Scott Kreutter, 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Series Champion. “It was a tough race, my right hand was cramping up for the last couple of laps but I held him off.” Finishing third through fifth were Shawn Nye, Ryan Bartlett and Ryan Susice.

Flores was dominant in the second Triple Twenty, holding off Andy Jankowiak and Mike Christopher, Jr. “The car was good all day and we got it a little better for the feature. That made the difference,” Flores noted, referring to the way he was able to maintain a car length lead over Jankowiak over the final two laps. Third through fifth were Jeremy Haudricourt, Mike Christopher, Jr. and Tyler Wagner.

Sesely overpowered Timmy Catalano two laps into the feature, then held off a determined Briggs Danner to prevail. Sesely was driving the same car he won last season’s Syracuse Indoor Race and was able to extend a sizeable lead until a late race caution put Danner on Sesely’s back bumper. “I had a choice of two cars Ricky Kluth brought here and the 44 car I raced was by far the better of the two,” Sesely explained. “But in the final couple of laps I knew Briggs (Danner) was right there.” Third through fifth were Joey Bailey, Tommy Catalano, and Steve Kemery.

Scott Kreutter set the E. Schneider & Sons Quick Time with a lap of 7.480. TQ Midget Heat races were won by Andrew Nye, Jeremy Haudricort, and Tommy Catalano.

Champ Karts and Slingshots each ran a 20-lap feature Friday night, the first of two each class will run this weekend.

New Englander Mike Perry, who has been an entrant in Indoor Auto Racing Series Kart racing events for over a decade, won the Champ Kart feature. To do it, Perry, who started up front, fought off challengers Dom Roselli, Jr., Missy Bootes, and Chase Keister in the middle stages of the race but it was Tyler Brown who raced by all of them to chase Perry to the finish.

“I haven’t been racing all that much the last few years, but always like to run these Indoor events,” said Perry. “Ten years I have been trying to win one of these things and tonight we got one.”

The Slingshot affair was taken by Brian Smith, like Perry a first time Indoor Auto Racing Series winner. Smith was destined for a third place finish when leaders Brett Bieber and Louden Reimert collided with two laps to go. Smith took over and ran out the final laps to win. Bieber, the leader, spun and Reimert was penalized by track officials, though he elected to pull off the track rather than restart at the back of the pack.

“I could see that something was going to happen between the two leaders and I just hoped could miss it if they did get together,” Smith said. “It was close but I got through.”

The second round of action for the Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race takes place on Saturday, January 7 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. Tickets are available at pplcenter.com or at the PPL Center Box Office.

TQ Qualifier No. 1 Results (20 Laps) - 1. Tyler Thompson, 2. Scott Kreutter, 3. Shawn Nye, 4. Ryan Bartlett, 5. Ryan Susice, 6. Matt Roselli, 7. Andrew Nye, 8. Charlie Schultz, 9. Erick Rudolph, 10. Kyle Herve, 11. Joe Toth, 12. Zach Bealer, 13. Matt Janisch, 14. Bobby Holmes, 15. Jonathan Reid

TQ Qualifier No. 2 Results (20 Laps) - 1. Ryan Flores, 2. Andy Jankowiak, 3. Jeremy Haudricourt, 4. Mike Christopher Jr., 5. Tyler Wagner, 6. Craig Pellegrini Jr., 7. Kyle Lick, 8. Tim Buckwalter, 9. Tyler Lindsay, 10. Chad Jones, 11. Joey Payne, 12. Tyler Ferris, 13. Zachary Aszklar, DNS: Derek Robbie

TQ Qualifier No. 3 Results (20 Laps) - 1. Anthony Sesely, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Joey Bailey, 4. Tommy Catalano, 5. Steven Kemery, 6. Timmy Catalano, 7. Cole Mullen, 8. Trevor Catalano, 9. Marc Johnson, 10. Chris DeRitis, 11. Ryan Tidman, 12. Christopher Hirt, 13. Ronnie Mullen, DNS: Matt Swanson

Slingshot Feature Results (20 Laps) - 1. Brian Smith, 2. Scott Neary, 3. Cody Kline, 4. Matt Mertz, 5. Mark Mohr, 6. Michael Lapicki, 7. John Redner, 8. Brett Putnam, 9. Alex Reinsmith, 10. Austin Kroboth, 11. Tyler Ulsh, 12. Justin House, 13. Nolan Layser, 14. Lucas Pittenger, 15. Brett Bieber, 16. Louden Reimert, 17. Cody Bleau 18. Chris Darrow, 19. Morgan Rochelle-Bealer, 20. Charlene Benz

Champ Kart Feature Results (20 Laps) - 1. Mike Perry, 2. Tyler Brown, 3. TJ Reed, 4. Chase Keister, 5. Missy Bootes, 6. Brandon Rusczek, 7. Alex Smolders, 8. Dominick Roselli, 9. Dan Kapuscinski, 10. Todd Crenshaw, 11. Preston DeMello, 12. Ryan Borges, 13. Tyler Catalano, 14. Chris Daley, 15. Jon Keister, 16. Stephen Beattie, 17. James Stutts, 18. Seth Whitney, 19. Max Pfeifer, 20. Chris Natoli

