Everything You Should Know About NASCAR

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is one of the world's most highly esteemed racing organizations. They supervise different stock car races' rules, regulations, and scoring. There are different types of tracks, races, events, and cars included in NASCAR, making the sport a goldmine for people who participate in sports betting online.

Read on as we explore an all-you-need guide on NASCAR:

History of NASCAR

Bill France was at the forefront of the people who spearheaded the founding of NASCAR. On March 8, 1936, a group of drivers converged at Daytona Beach, Florida, and contested to determine the best drivers and the fastest cars.

Throughout the race, the heftier suffered in the sand while the lightweight Fords breezed through the course, eventually claiming the top 6 finishes. Unsurprisingly, Bill France came fifth.

France saw the prospect of a unified series of racing competitors and declared the foundation of the National Championship Stock Car Circuit (NCSCC). The event lasted for a year and hosted up to forty events that sold out every time. It attracted a lot of stakeholders and was relaunched as NASCAR on February 21, 1948.

The Race Cars

There are strict rules and regulations NASCAR race cars must follow to be eligible to participate. They must be assembled from scratch exclusively for racing purposes and feature an efficient V8 engine only. Also, their wheelbase should be 110 inches and not weigh more than 1542 kg.

NASCAR Race Flags

Every NASCAR race features a flagman, an official tasked with waving certain colored flags to communicate special instructions to drivers. These flags signified different actions, including:

Green flag: Officials wave to begin or restart the race.

Yellow flag: The yellow flag is a caution sign to warn drivers about bad weather. In response, drivers slow down and closely follow the pace car.

Red flag: When the flagman raises the red flag, all drivers understand that dangerous track conditions result from the weather.

The black flag warns an erring driver or a driver whose car isn't running correctly.

Black flag with white cross: If a driver ignores a black flag within three laps, an official will raise this flag to signify that driver won't be scored

Blue flag (With yellow diagonal stripes): The plain blue flag warns the drivers to use caution when passing a particular area. On the other hand, the blue flag with yellow diagonal stripes tells a driver to yield to a faster, lead-up car.

White flag: The white flag informs the racer that they have one lap to finish the race

Green and checkered flag: Officials use this flag to indicate the end of a race stage

Checkered flag: When the flagman waves the checkered flag, the leading driver has won the race, ending it.

Stage Point System

The stage point racing system was introduced in 2017, allowing drivers to obtain additional points, increasing the thrill during the race. These points add up at the end of the race and can affect the overall result of the race.

NASCAR Races

Here are the three most popular NASCAR races:

Cup Series

The cup racing series is the deluxe racing series for NASCAR. A point score system is used to decide the winner of this championship. Extra points can be gotten for other accomplishments during the race, including winning the top spot, leading a lap, and leading the most laps.

Thirty-six races are arranged in total, and after the first twenty-six races, the top sixteen drivers with the most points compete in the last ten races to win the cup series. The driver with the most points is the champion.

Xfinity

It is popularly seen as the second tier of NASCA racing. Xfinity races occur on the same track as the Cup Series, arranged a day before the cup series. Most drivers see it as a chance to prepare for the cup series.

Camping World Truck Series.

Camping World Truck Series is the third tier of the NASCAR racing series. It features various modified trucks powered by V8 or OHV engines. Thirty-six trucks contest in each race, and the top twelve qualifiers from the first quarter compete in the second quarter of the race.